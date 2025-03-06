Man in hospital after being pulled from flames in central London fire

6 March 2025, 10:56

Around 40 firefighters battled to extinguish the huge fire at a mixed-use building on Tottenham Street in Euston
Around 40 firefighters battled to extinguish the huge fire at a mixed-use building on Tottenham Street in Euston. Picture: Lfb

By StephenRigley

One man has been taken to hospital after being rescued from a blazing building in central London by firefighters

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

London Fire Brigade said around six fire engines and 40 firefighters have been tackling the fire at a mixed use building on Tottenham Street near Goodge Street station.

Plumes of smoke could be seen across the capital after the building caught fire in central London.

A team from LFB Fire Investigation are also present at the scene, as well as Met Police and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson said they were first called at 7.43am on Thursday morning, adding: “Most of the ground floor was damaged by the fire.

“One man was rescued from the building by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using a fire escape hood and was taken to hospital.”

A person was taken to hospital after being rescued from the fire near Tottenham Street in Fitzrovia.
A person was taken to hospital after being rescued from the fire near Tottenham Street in Fitzrovia. Picture: Lfb

One local resident described a sharp, acidic smell coming from the area.

Another person said: “The whole of Clerkenwell smells absolutely horrendous this morning. I don't even know where to begin describing the smell but hands were covering mouths and noses all around.”

The LFB said the incident was over for firefighters nearly two hours after the first call.

A spokesperson added that the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

