Fury as London studio flat with 'mezzanine level' bedroom centimetres above kitchen goes on sale for measly £200k

The studio flat offers a "mezzanine level" bedroom above the kitchen. Picture: RightMove

By Flaminia Luck

A studio flat in London has caused a stir after being listed for nearly £200,000, despite the "bedroom" being only a few centimetres above the kitchen.

Situated on the ground floor of a multi-storey property on Chichele Road in Willesden Green, the flat has drawn attention for its unconventional layout.

The listing describes the space as featuring a "mezzanine sleeping area," but photos from the estate agent reveal that the "bedroom" is essentially a mezzanine level located directly above the kitchen.

This "sleeping area" is separated from the kitchen by a small set of stairs and a series of protruding metal spikes.

The listing also stated the flat is perfect as a first time buy or as an "investment".

A series of protruding metal spikes separate the kitchen from the sleeping space. Picture: RightMove

Despite these interesting layout, the flat’s listing price remains high, perhaps due to its proximity to Willesden Green Station (which has the Jubilee Line) and the area known for other good transport links and local amenities.

This curious property highlights the growing trend of "creative" design choices in London's housing market buyers and renters are often willing to overlook in exchange for affordability or a central location.

In December, another London landlord caused outrage online after listing what appears to be a house’s landing and hallway for £1,000 per month and branding it an “incredible” studio apartment.

Images shared on Rightmove show the Catford “studio”, which features a bed placed at the top of a flight of stairs and a cramped kitchen.

