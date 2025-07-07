London landlord hit with £75,000 fine for illegal Airbnb activity

The landlord was illegally letting two flats in North Finchley. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

A landlord in north London has been slapped with a £75,000 fine, plus thousands in other costs, after he was found guilty of illegally letting two flats.

George Nathanel, the director of Zenobia properties, was advertising the flats on Grove Road, North Finchley, on sites such as Airbnb and Booking.com for short-term holiday rentals.

However, the council found evidence the two flats were being illegally advertised online.

In January 2015, the council despite granted the properties planning permission so they could be used as “a self-contained, single household”.

Evidence provided by the prosecution showed at least 220 days of occupancy across the two flats in the first 10 months of 2024.

Barnet Council first issued Mr Nathanel a notice in November 2023. Picture: Alamy

Rules limit the period of time a property can be rented out without planning permission to 90 days a year.

Mr Nathanel was first issued a notice by Barnet Council in November 2023 to cease use of the properties after neighbours urged the council to investigate a potential breach of planning control, citing significant noise disturbances and loud noises into the early hours of the morning.

One neighbour appeared in court to testify about the short-term rentals, describing the set up as “stressful and devastating”, adding that they had a “detrimental impact on his life, his work, and mental health”, “severely impacting his ability to sleep”, and making living in the neighbouring property “unbearable".

Claiming he was living in Russia with his children and awaiting an operation, Mr Nathanel did not appear at court hearings.

He initially claimed that he was unaware of any short-term rentals via online platforms and said the stays were “long-term tenants".

The flats in North Finchley were advertised on Airbnb. Picture: Alamy

However, reviews left on Airbnb describe him as “an amazing, attentive, and responsive host.”

The property remains live on Airbnb, according to reports.

Mr Nathanel was sentenced on June 26, 2025, where he was found guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a Breach of Condition Notice issued by the council.

He was ordered to pay a fine of £75,000 and council costs of £5,400.

A victim surcharge of £2,000 was also levied.

Councillor Ross Houston in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Councillor Ross Houston, Cabinet Member for Homes and Regeneration, said: “We gave Mr Nathanel ample opportunity to stop using the properties as short term rentals, but were left with no alternative but to take him to court when he didn’t stop.

“Barnet Council clamps down hard on rogue landlords and where they don’t cooperate, we will always bring them to justice.

“We would like to thank the residents who brought this case to our attention.

"This is a great result for the neighbours whose lives were made a misery by the illegal letting of these flats on Airbnb and Booking.com.

"The prosecution and huge fine highlights the seriousness of the case and will be a strong deterrent to other rogue landlords from breaking the rules in the borough of Barnet.”