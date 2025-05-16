Breaking News

Leading London officer one of two firefighters to die in Bicester RAF base blaze - along with member of the public

Police officers patrol at a cordon near the scene of a fire where two firefighters and a member of the public have died, and two firefighters were also seriously injured at Bicester Motion in Oxfordshire. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A London Leading Firefighter has died, along with another firefighter and a member of the public, following a fire at a former RAF airfield in Bicester.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

London Fire Commissioner, Andy Roe, told LBC in a statement: "Following the terrible news from Oxfordshire that two firefighters have died in the line of duty, alongside a member of the public, it is with great sadness that I can confirm that one of those who lost their lives is a London Leading Firefighter/Sub Officer, who was on retained duty with Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"We are working closely with our counterparts in Oxfordshire, providing support to the family and our crews affected by this tragic loss.

"Our sincere condolences go out to Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service who also sadly lost a firefighter at this incident, with a further two colleagues in hospital."

Dozens of firefighters were seen to tackle the blaze which broke out overnight at a motoring and aviation heritage site in Oxfordshire, with ten fire and rescue crews in attendance.

The fire prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

Four crews remain at the scene, with the blaze now brought under control.

Huge smoke plumes of "black" smoke could be seen erupting from the warehouse, located close to the airfield, according to bystanders.

Read more: Pictured: Ukrainian man charged over arson attacks on homes and car linked to Keir Starmer

Read more: 13 injured after car plows into crowd of football fans at Espanyol-Barcelona derby





Damaged buildings following a fire where two firefighters and a member of the public have died. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to LBC on Friday morning, local resident Jane described the fire as "huge" and said the scale of it was unlike anything she'd seen before.

She said: "The amount of the smell and the blackness of the smoke was horrific — we’ve never experienced anything like it."

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer branded the deaths of the two firefighters “devastating news”.

Commenting after hearing the news, the Prime Minister added: "The bravery of our firefighters is astounding.”

Philip Garrigan, chief of the National Fire Chiefs Council, said: “I am devastated by the news that two firefighters have lost their lives responding to a major incident in Bicester on Thursday evening. I am also deeply saddened that a member of the public has also died in the incident.

“Our firefighters are the very best of us, their courage and compassion is what make them so very special.“My thoughts are with their families, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.”

The site, a historic RAF base, is now used on a commercial basis for automotive and motor industry businesses.

Bicester Motion confirmed on Thursday evening that emergency services had been called to its site, with the fire thought to have started at around 6.30pm on Thursday.It is not yet known what caused the blaze.

More to follow.