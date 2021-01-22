London Mayor Sadiq Khan tells LBC 12,000 Londoners have died from Covid-19

22 January 2021, 10:16 | Updated: 22 January 2021, 11:10

By Kate Buck

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has told LBC 12,000 Londoners have now died as a result of Covid-19.

Speaking on Speak to Sadiq, Mr Khan said: "I want to share some really bad news.

"I'm afraid, and this is the first time your listeners will be hearing this, I can confirmed that more 12,000 Londoners have now lost their lives because of this awful pandemic.

"More than 12,000 families who are going to be grieving. It's heartbreaking".

It has only been 9 days since Mr Khan confirmed the deaths of 10,000 Londoners.

Yesterday, a further 1,290 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 94,580.

More to follow...

