Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march on Downing Street to mark Nakba anniversary

17 May 2025, 19:36 | Updated: 17 May 2025, 19:50

An estimated half a million people turned out in London to mark the 77th anniversary of the Nakba.
An estimated half a million people turned out in London to mark the 77th anniversary of the Nakba. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Thousands marched on Downing Street on Saturday to protest Israel’s war on Gaza and mark the 77th anniversary of the Nakba.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While the Metropolitan Police put the number of attendees at around 20,000, those at the protest have said there were closer to 400,000 people marching on Downing Street this afternoon.

The protest was both to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and mark the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, meaning catastrophe in Arabic.

The march was organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and saw a number of high-profile political figures attend, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Read more: Israel and Hamas resume ceasefire talks after IDF launches major ground offensive to 'seize and control' areas in Gaza

Taking to Twitter, Mr Corbyn said: “Today, more than half a million people demonstrated on the streets of London to call on our government to end its complicity in genocide.

“We are an unstoppable movement for Palestine.”

The PSC said the march was organised to “mark the 77th anniversary of the 1948 Nakba and demand our government take action to end the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from their land”.

The Nakba is the name given to a period which saw more than 750,000 Palestinians displaced from their homes during the founding of the modern state of Israel in 1948.

A counter protest, named “Stop The Hate”, gathered on Waterloo Bridge.

The protest comes following the deadliest week in Gaza since Israel and Hamas’ ceasefire collapsed in March.

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marked the 77th anniversary of the Nakba on a march from Embankment to Whitehall
Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marked the 77th anniversary of the Nakba on a march from Embankment to Whitehall. Picture: Alamy

More than 300 people have been killed by Israeli strikes since Thursday, as Israel launched a renewed offensive on the region.

1,200 Israelis were killed during Hamas’ October 7 attack on the country.

Israel’s subsequent assault has seen more than 53,000 people killed, the vast majority women and children, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Today’s march comes after Israel and Hamas resumed talks in Qatar.

Speaking on Saturday, Israel's defence minister Israel Katz accused Hamas of “refusing to discuss negotiations without a cessation of the war" but said the renewed assault on Gaza’s civilian population has seen the militant group agree “to sit in a room and seriously discuss the deal".

"Israel emphasises that if the talks do not progress, the [military] operation will continue," he added.

Hamas official Taher al-Nono confirmed the two sides were speaking without "pre-conditions".

He added the group was "keen to exert all the effort needed" to find peace.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matt Lucas performs the role of Thénardier and Helen Walsh performs the role of Madame Thénardier during the number ‘One Day More’.

Comedian Matt Lucas pulls out of performance mid-show as voice 'deserts' him

Floral tributes left near the scene of a fire at Bicester Motion in Oxfordshire, where two firefighters and a member of the public have died, and two firefighters were also seriously injured.

Tributes paid to 'hero' firefighters and man killed in former RAF base blaze

In its current form the Bill would mean terminally ill adults with only six months left to live could apply for assistance to end their lives, with approval needed from two doctors and the expert panel.

Care homes and hospices must have right to opt out of assisted dying, MPs hear

The baby boy was welcomed into the world on April 30th.

Made In Chelsea star welcomes baby boy and reveals new name

Crystal Palace have lifted their first-ever trophy

Crystal Palace beat Manchester City to win the FA Cup and lift the club's first-ever major trophy
The UK, which formerly topped the charts, has dropped significantly over the last decade

UK plummets down rankings for LGBTQ+ safety in Europe, following Supreme Court trans ruling

World News

See more World News

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli army airstrike on the European hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.

Israel and Hamas resume ceasefire talks after IDF launches major ground offensive to 'seize and control' areas in Gaza

2 hours ago

Donald Trump will hold a phone call with Putin

Donald Trump confirms he will call Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday in bid to end 'bloodbath' in Ukraine

4 hours ago

Smoke billows over destroyed buildings on the Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on May 17

Israel launches major ground offensive to 'seize and control' areas in Gaza

7 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News