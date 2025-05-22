London pub threatened with closure after staff ‘downplayed’ stabbing incident

Frankfort Arms in west London. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Brooker

A pub could face closure after "downplaying" a stabbing incident on 17 May.

A pub in west London could be forced to close after staff reportedly “downplayed” an incident where a man was stabbed in the thigh.

The Metropolitan Police have requested a review of the Frankfort Arms’ premises licence on Harrow Road after it was associated with a “serious crime” last week.

Officers attending the pub in the early hours of 17 May were told by the manager that a “scuffle” had taken place, but no injuries had been reported, and “everyone had left”.

Met Police reported signs of a disturbance, including broken glass on the floor.

The incident took place in Maida Vale in the City of Westminster. Picture: Alamy

Around 20 minutes after being called to the premises, police received a call from staff at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, informing them that a man had arrived with a stab wound to the thigh.

“No crime scene was put in place as the incident was significantly downplayed by the manager and security,” Met Police said.

“They led officers to believe this was a minor scuffle yet someone was stabbed and had their injuries treated by the manager.”

The force added: “It was clear when officers originally attended that management were fully aware that a serious assault had taken place yet opted not to say anything.

“No other member of staff came forward as a witness, and no one mentioned a stabbing or the presence of a knife."

Metropolitan Police said officers were "led" to believe a minor scuffle had taken place. Picture: Alamy

Westminster City Council will now consider temporary measures while a full review of the premises licence is underway.

These could include changing licence conditions, banning alcohol sales, removing the designated premises supervisor, or suspending the licence.

The police have made an application to Westminster City Council complaining of a number of incidents at the premises in the past three months.

The statement said: “In just under three months there have been four other violence-related offences, two GBH and two ABH. These incidents mentioned were all committed after the premises' terminal hour of 00:00.

“Given the clear lack of control at the premises, the police believe that the premises have failed to uphold the prevention of crime and disorder licensing objective. It is also believed that the premises will continue to fail to promote the licensing objectives going forward.”