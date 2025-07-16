London Southend Airport to partially reopen three days after deadly plane crash

London Southend Airport has partially reopened three days after a fatal plane crash. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

London Southend Airport will partially reopen for a “small number of flights” three days after a plane crash which claimed the lives of four people on board.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The medical flight, chartered for a patient to be transported for treatment in the UK, crashed within the airport boundary shortly after take-off on Sunday.

It is understood that the patient had been dropped off and the plane was bound for its base in the Netherlands when it crashed.

The four people who died were two male pilots, understood to be Dutch, and a female nurse and a male doctor.

The nurse was named in reports as Maria Fernanda Rojaz Ortiz, 31, a German national originally from Chile, and the doctor was named as German national Dr Matthias Eyl, 46.

The airport was closed while an investigation took place, but partially reopened today and is due to resume normal operations from Thursday.

Read more: 'Much-loved family man' killed by reversing HGV after he offered to stay behind at work

Read more: Captain Tom's daughter launches TikTok rebrand as ‘resilience coach’ one year after charity controversy

London Southend Airport CEO Jude Winstanley speaking to the media earlier this week outside Southend Airport in Essex, where four people died when a plane crashed shortly after take off on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for London Southend Airport said: "London Southend Airport is today partially reopening for a small number of flights, following Sunday’s tragic air accident and subsequent closure.

"Four easyJet flights will land at London Southend Airport this evening.

"Eastern Airways will also operate an empty positioning flight.

"Normal airline operations resume from the morning of Thursday, July 17.

"Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives on Sunday."

The statement also thanked the local community for their "understanding and kindness", adding: "Our airport staff and wider team are doing all they can to help during this incredibly difficult time, and will of course be on hand to assist passengers as we return to service."