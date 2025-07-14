London Southend Airport to remain closed after plane crash 'fireball'

London Southend Airport to remain closed after plane crash 'fireball'. Picture: Alamy / X

By Danielle de Wolfe

London Southend Airport will remain closed until further notice after a small passenger plane crashed moments after taking off in what's been described as a "fireball".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The plane, believed to be a Beech B200 Super King aircraft, was departing Southend Airport for the Netherlands on Sunday when it crashed close to the runway.

The aircraft was pictured engulfed in flames close to the runway following the crash, as a plume of black smoke erupted from the crash site.

The airport confirmed late on Sunday that the airport would remain closed until after 11am on Monday as investigation work continued, with all flights to and from it cancelled.

Essex Police confirmed they were alerted to the crash shortly before 4pm on Sunday to “reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane” at the airport, calling it a “serious incident”.

There has so far been no confirmation of the number of casualties.

Zeusch Aviation, based at Lelystad Airport in The Netherlands, confirmed its SUZ1 flight had been “involved in an accident” at London Southend Airport.

The airport confirmed late on Sunday that the airport would remain closed until further notice, with all flights to and from it cancelled. Picture: X

The statement said the company was “actively supporting the authorities with the investigation”, adding: “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected.”

The plane had flown from the Greek capital Athens to Pula in Croatia on Sunday before heading to Southend. It was due to return to Lelystad on Sunday evening.

Passengers due to travel on Monday are advised to contact their airline.

Southend Airport said: “Our thoughts are with those affected by today’s events and all passengers impacted by this disruption.

“We will restart flight operations as soon as possible and will continue to update the public on developments.”

EasyJet said the company’s remaining flights to and from the airport had been “diverted to alternative airports or are no longer able to operate”, according to Sky.

John Johnson, who was at the airport with his children and wife on Sunday, said they saw a “big fireball” after the plane crashed “head first into the ground”.

]Mr Johnson, from Billericay, told the PA news agency: “We all waved at the pilots, and they all waved back at us.

“The aircraft then turned 180 degrees to face its take-off, departure, powered up, rolled down the runway.

A Beechcraft B200 passenger plane has crashed shortly after take off from London Southend Airport. Picture: Getty

“It took off and about three or four seconds after taking off, it started to bank heavily to its left, and then within a few seconds of that happening, it more or less inverted and crashed just head first into the ground."

A bartender at Rochford Hundred Golf Club, which is next door to Southend Airport, said he felt a “big heat wave” before looking up to a “massive fireball” in the sky.

The airport announced it is closed until further notice, with all flights to and from it cancelled.

Passengers due to travel on Monday via the airport are advised to contact their airline.

Southend Airport said: “Our thoughts are with those affected by today’s events and all passengers impacted by this disruption.

“We will restart flight operations as soon as possible and will continue to update the public on developments.”

BREAKING: Reports that a "12-metre small plane" has crash landed at Southend Airport, bursting into a "huge fireball".



A plume of smoke was seen rising from Southend Airport at around 16:00 this afternoon.



A witness told Metro she was watching the plane take off from a viewing deck at the Holiday Inn.

"It was honestly a surreal experience", the mother said.

"The plane took off, then around 50 meters it sort of kicked to the left, then around 100 meters it abruptly banked to the left.

"With that, it basically descended down headfirst and just burst into flames as it hit the ground. We can’t believe what we have seen.

"It didn’t look like there was time to bail out. Luckily, I think my daughter is too young to know what really happened. I feel for the other kids who were there and witnessed it too."

As a precaution because of their proximity to the incident, police said they are evacuating the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club.

According to the airport’s website, four flights scheduled to take off on Sunday afternoon have been cancelled.

East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said they sent 4 ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, 4 Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, 3 senior paramedic cars and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance to Southend Airport.

A police statement said: "We were alerted shortly before 4pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane.

"We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours.

"We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues."

I am aware of an incident at Southend Airport. Please keep away and allow the emergency services to do their work.

David Burton-Sampson, the MP for Southend West and Leigh, posted on social media: "I am aware of an incident at Southend Airport. Please keep away and allow the emergency services to do their work.

"My thoughts are with everyone involved."

This is a breaking news story.