London's top tourist attraction revealed

2 June 2025, 07:46

The Tower of London
The Tower of London. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Tower of London has been named top tourist attraction for visitors to the capital.

Covent Garden was second, followed by Buckingham Palace, according to research among 13,500 people by hotel group Travelodge.

A number of museums feature in the top 20, including the Natural History Museum, the British Museum and Victoria and Albert Museum.

Other favourite attractions included Camden Market, Battersea Power Station and St Paul’s Cathedral.

Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

The top 20 attractions were:

  • – Tower of London
  • – Covent Garden
  • – Buckingham Palace
  • – Natural History Museum
  • – Camden Market
  • – Big Ben
  • – Borough Market
  • – The London Eye
  • – British Museum
  • – Tower Bridge
  • – Victoria and Albert Museum
  • – Imperial War Museum
  • – Battersea Power Station
  • – Harry Potter Studio Tour
  • – Science Museum
  • – Sky Garden
  • – Hyde Park
  • – Hampton Court Palace
  • – St Paul’s Cathedral
  • – Tate Modern

