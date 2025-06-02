London's top tourist attraction revealed

The Tower of London. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Tower of London has been named top tourist attraction for visitors to the capital.

Covent Garden was second, followed by Buckingham Palace, according to research among 13,500 people by hotel group Travelodge.

A number of museums feature in the top 20, including the Natural History Museum, the British Museum and Victoria and Albert Museum.

Other favourite attractions included Camden Market, Battersea Power Station and St Paul’s Cathedral.

The top 20 attractions were: