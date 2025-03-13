'Why can’t we have nice things?': Fury as London Underground scraps book exchange over 'fire risk' after 20 years

Fury as London Underground book exchange scrapped over 'fire risk' after two decades
Fury as London Underground book exchange scrapped over 'fire risk' after two decades. Picture: Social media

By Danielle de Wolfe

A London Underground book exchange that gives commuters access to free books at a number of tube stations across the capital has been scrapped after being labelled 'fire risk'.

Commuters across London have voiced their outrage at the bureaucracy, saying authorities are "meddling by culling the free scheme, which saw books dropped off and taken free of charge from shelves at a number of stations.

Signs posted on the now-empty bookshelves at stations including Oval and Clapham North claim London Fire Brigade regulation are to blame.

One sign taped to a shelf at Clapham North Station revealed the scrapping of the scheme, saying that station staff and the public are "all sad" at the termination.

According to statutory fire regulations, Transport for London (TfL) is required to keep stations clear of what it calls “combustible materials”.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, one book exchange user, who is a member of volunteer group 'Friends of Horsley Station', expressed her adoration for the scheme.

London Tube: Book exchange banned due to fire risk

She told LBC that her local train station library complete "with tables and chairs outside".

Another caller, who frequently uses the shelves at Clapham North Station to swap books as there is "not enough room for them" in his flat, expressed his sadness at the scheme.

Ryan added to the Metro: "To say that a few books in a station are a fire risk is absolutely absurd, and to have the book exchange libraries removed because of that feels almost farcical!

"I’d love to know exactly what ‘fire safety regulation’ from the London Fire Brigade has dictated this action."

The sign, posted on now-empty bookshelves at Clapham North Station, reads: "Due to fire safety regulations from the London Fire Brigade, we have been forced to close all Book Exchange Libraries on ALL London Underground Stations with immediate effect.

"We are All SAD to see this go. Thank you for all your support over the years."

Following the uproar, City Hall now appears to be responding to the scrapping of the initiative.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is now "looking to reverse" the decision, sources close to the Mayor told LBC, as he works with TfL to rectify the situation.

Fury as London Underground book exchange scrapped over 'fire risk' after two decades
Fury as London Underground book exchange scrapped over 'fire risk' after two decades. Picture: Social media

"The Mayor has stepped in and we are looking to reverse this decision as soon as possible," they said.

" TfL are working urgently with LFB to ensure this happens."

The scheme, which has been running for 20 years without issue, has now fallen victim to what many see as another case of 'health and safety gone mad'.

Taking to social media, one commuter was seen to write: “Wow… just wow. My local tube stop Oval had a great little public book exchange sat near the gates.

“But apparently despite being there for years the meddling bureaucrats have decided a couple of books near a tiled wall are a fire hazard. Why can’t we have nice things?”

It comes as recent studies show around 40 per cent of Britons haven’t read a single book in the last year, with Nick Ferrari pushing for more children to get into reading in recent weeks.

