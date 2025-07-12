150 firefighters rush to southeast London as massive blaze rips through three-storey warehouse

12 July 2025, 09:16

The source of the Erith scrapyard blaze has not yet been confirmed
The source of the Erith scrapyard blaze has not yet been confirmed. Picture: London Fire Brigade
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

A three-storey warehouse has set alight in an Erith scrapyard - the source of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has confirmed the blaze is under control - but they haven’t yet confirmed what caused the fire.

The emergency services received 12 calls about the fire at 10:47pm on Friday night.

A joint response from crews in Bexley, Erith, Plumstead, East Greenwich and Sidcup was sent to the scene.

The LFB has reported 25 fire engines and 150 firefighters were at the scene just before 1:00am on Saturday morning.

Read More: Two men charged with robbery and kidnap after stolen BMW crashes into Sunderland care home, killing two

Read More: Temperatures hit 34C with hosepipe bans and health warnings in force - as Brits brace for weekend heatwave

Local residents were told to keep their doors and windows shut to limit the danger of smoke inhalation.

The LFB has said the fire came under control at 6:52am on Saturday.

They have said an investigation is now underway to determine the source of the blaze.

In a statement, they said: “Twenty-five fire engines and around 150 firefighters tackled a fire at an industrial estate on Maypole Crescent in Erith.”

“A single-storey warehouse in a scrap yard was alight, along with three diggers and numerous vehicles. There were no reports of any injuries.”

“Two 32-metre turntable ladders were deployed to provide a vantage point for assessing the scene and to deliver water from above.”

One of the Brigade's fire boats was also mobilised to the incident, they have said.

“The boat has two remote-operated water monitors which can pump 2,500 litres per minute, to help with firefighting operations from the Thames.”

