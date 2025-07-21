Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Breaking News
London Waterloo station hit by 'major signalling failure' as commuters warned 'do not travel'
21 July 2025, 08:38 | Updated: 21 July 2025, 09:01
Commuters have been warned that "major disruption is expected until the end of the day" by National Rail after a signalling failure at London Waterloo station.
South Western Railway told this travelling it could not "use platforms 1 to 14 at this time, significantly limiting capacity".
The company said trains across its network "will be subject to cancellations, platform changes and major service alteration".
Engineers are already on site in an attempt to fix the issue.
The provider said that trains and crews are now displaced across the service, causing even more delays.
🎫Your ticket can be used, at no extra cost, on the following local bus services:— SWR Help (@SW_Help) July 21, 2025
- Stagecoach South 34 between Guildford and Woking
- Stagecoach South 35 between Guildford and Woking
- Morebus M1 and M2 between Bournemouth - Branksome - Parkstone - Poole
- Morebus 16 and 17…
Additional local bus services can be used by commuters, at no extra cost.
Those with unused tickets for today will be able to use their ticket on Tuesday July 22.
Tickets for South Western Railway, affected by the disruption, will be accepted, at no additional cost, on alternative services:
- CrossCountry services between Reading and Bournemouth
- Southern services between London Victoria, Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central
- Great Western Railway services between Salisbury, Westbury and Weymouth
SWR has apologised for the disruption.