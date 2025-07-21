Breaking News

London Waterloo station hit by 'major signalling failure' as commuters warned 'do not travel'

London Waterloo Station concourse, crowded with early morning commuters in rush hour under the departure boards. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Commuters have been warned that "major disruption is expected until the end of the day" by National Rail after a signalling failure at London Waterloo station.

South Western Railway told this travelling it could not "use platforms 1 to 14 at this time, significantly limiting capacity".

The company said trains across its network "will be subject to cancellations, platform changes and major service alteration".

Engineers are already on site in an attempt to fix the issue.

The provider said that trains and crews are now displaced across the service, causing even more delays.

🎫Your ticket can be used, at no extra cost, on the following local bus services:



- Stagecoach South 34 between Guildford and Woking



- Stagecoach South 35 between Guildford and Woking



- Morebus M1 and M2 between Bournemouth - Branksome - Parkstone - Poole



- Morebus 16 and 17… — SWR Help (@SW_Help) July 21, 2025

Additional local bus services can be used by commuters, at no extra cost.

Those with unused tickets for today will be able to use their ticket on Tuesday July 22.

Tickets for South Western Railway, affected by the disruption, will be accepted, at no additional cost, on alternative services:

CrossCountry services between Reading and Bournemouth

Southern services between London Victoria, Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central

Great Western Railway services between Salisbury, Westbury and Weymouth

SWR has apologised for the disruption.