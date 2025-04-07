Long-awaited Silvertown Tunnel opens to drivers in London

A construction worker in the new Silvertown Tunnel in east London. The first new road crossing east of London's Tower Bridge in 33 years opens on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

London's newest - and arguably most controversial - road tunnel has opened to the public, connecting areas north and south of the River Thames.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Silvertown tunnel - linking Newham and Greenwich - opened to drivers on Monday morning - a project that cost in the region of £2.2 billion.

The tunnel has sparked controversy in recent weeks, with car drivers being asked to pay £4 to use it during peak hours.

Crossing beneath the capital's main river east of London’s Tower Bridge, it's the first tunnel east of the landmark to be built in 33 years - and has been designed to reduce congestion around the neighbouring Blackwall Tunnel.

The Blackwall Tunnel will now also charge drivers to cross the river in a bid to quell congestion and cover construction costs stemming from the newly built Silvertown infrastructure.

It comes as London Mayor, Sadiq Khan spoke with LBC, hailing the tunnel's opening a milestone for London and drivers frequently crossing the river from south London.

Read more: Mum of murdered teen Brianna Ghey considers mother of daughter's killer 'a friend' in amazing show of compassion

Workers in the new Silvertown Tunnel in east London. The first new road crossing east of London's Tower Bridge in 33 years opens on Monday. Picture: Alamy

The Mayor told LBC: "It will improve air quality, reduce congestion, and it's really important to recognise that just like those in the west of London and central London can cross the river quite easily, why can't those in the south east of London?"

However, many have hit back at the tunnel, with locals voicing their outrage at being charged yet another toll to cross London.

Drivers are now facing a growing number of tolls to enter and cross London, with the fee joining TfL's Congestion Charge and ULEZ charges - alongside potential crossings such as the Dartford Crossing in Essex.

The new Silvertown Tunnel in east London. The first new road crossing east of London's Tower Bridge in 33 years opens on Monday. Picture: Alamy

About 25,000 vehicle journeys a day are now expected to use the twin-born tunnel from Monday.

The £4 tolls are reduced to £1.50 for off-peak journeys, with drivers receiving no charge between 10pm and 6am.

This is expected to generate in excess of £100m a year - in part from fines received by drivers failing to