Long-awaited Silvertown Tunnel opens to drivers in London

7 April 2025, 06:16 | Updated: 7 April 2025, 06:19

A construction worker in the new Silvertown Tunnel in east London. The first new road crossing east of London's Tower Bridge in 33 years opens on Monday.
A construction worker in the new Silvertown Tunnel in east London. The first new road crossing east of London's Tower Bridge in 33 years opens on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

London's newest - and arguably most controversial - road tunnel has opened to the public, connecting areas north and south of the River Thames.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Silvertown tunnel - linking Newham and Greenwich - opened to drivers on Monday morning - a project that cost in the region of £2.2 billion.

The tunnel has sparked controversy in recent weeks, with car drivers being asked to pay £4 to use it during peak hours.

Crossing beneath the capital's main river east of London’s Tower Bridge, it's the first tunnel east of the landmark to be built in 33 years - and has been designed to reduce congestion around the neighbouring Blackwall Tunnel.

The Blackwall Tunnel will now also charge drivers to cross the river in a bid to quell congestion and cover construction costs stemming from the newly built Silvertown infrastructure.

It comes as London Mayor, Sadiq Khan spoke with LBC, hailing the tunnel's opening a milestone for London and drivers frequently crossing the river from south London.

Read more: Mum of murdered teen Brianna Ghey considers mother of daughter's killer 'a friend' in amazing show of compassion

Workers in the new Silvertown Tunnel in east London. The first new road crossing east of London's Tower Bridge in 33 years opens on Monday.
Workers in the new Silvertown Tunnel in east London. The first new road crossing east of London's Tower Bridge in 33 years opens on Monday. Picture: Alamy

The Mayor told LBC: "It will improve air quality, reduce congestion, and it's really important to recognise that just like those in the west of London and central London can cross the river quite easily, why can't those in the south east of London?"

However, many have hit back at the tunnel, with locals voicing their outrage at being charged yet another toll to cross London.

Drivers are now facing a growing number of tolls to enter and cross London, with the fee joining TfL's Congestion Charge and ULEZ charges - alongside potential crossings such as the Dartford Crossing in Essex.

The new Silvertown Tunnel in east London. The first new road crossing east of London's Tower Bridge in 33 years opens on Monday.
The new Silvertown Tunnel in east London. The first new road crossing east of London's Tower Bridge in 33 years opens on Monday. Picture: Alamy

About 25,000 vehicle journeys a day are now expected to use the twin-born tunnel from Monday.

The £4 tolls are reduced to £1.50 for off-peak journeys, with drivers receiving no charge between 10pm and 6am.

This is expected to generate in excess of £100m a year - in part from fines received by drivers failing to

Latest News

See more Latest News

Starmer To Abolish NHS England In Bid To Reform National Health Service

Patients suffering in the back of ambulance soars under Labour - with 1,000 per week are put in potentially serious harm
National Gallery to let one person sleep overnight in ‘first’ as section reopens

National Gallery to allow one-person sleepovers marking historic ‘first’ ahead of 200th anniversary
File photo dated 15/08/14

NHS staff harassed by members of public filming them with phones and threatening to post footage online
Prime Minister Keir Starmer Hosts Mia Mottley, Prime Minister Of Barbados

Starmer to relax rules over electric car sales as government pledges 'bold action' in wake of Trump tariffs
Craig Revel Horwood

Craig Revel Horwood takes aim at fellow Strictly Come Dancing judges

Molly-Mae shared a sweet family snap of Tommy Fury and daughter Bambi

Is Molly-Mae back with Tommy Fury? Fans go wild over family photo fuelling reunion rumours

World News

See more World News

Video footage shows the convoy had emergency lights flashing when it was hit

Israel admits ‘mistakenly’ killing 15 aid workers after video leak contradicted official version of events

1 day ago

Jaguar Land Rover has paused shipments to the US in the wake of 'Liberation Day' tariffs

Jaguar Land Rover halts shipments to US in wake of tariffs as Trump insists he'll win 'economic revolution'

1 day ago

Flowers and toys left on a swing seat to commemorate victims killed in Russia's missile attack on Friday

Death toll from Russian strike on Zelenskyy's home town rises as 18 confirmed dead - including nine children

1 day ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News