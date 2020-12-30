Lord Alan Sugar's sister dies from Covid-19 two weeks after death of brother

30 December 2020, 09:33

Lord Sugar has announced his sister has dies from Covid-19
Lord Sugar has announced his sister has dies from Covid-19. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Lord Lan Sugar's sister has died after becoming "another victim of Covid", just a two weeks after the death of the tycoon's brother from the disease.

The Apprentice star announced earlier this month that his brother had died after suffering from coronavirus.

"Today I lost my long-suffering brother Derek, another victim of Covid which added to his underlying health issues," he tweeted.

Now the 73-year-old has said his oldest sister Shirley has also died.

"My eldest sister Shirley passed away today at the age of 88," he tweeted.

"She had been sick for a while but I guess Covid got her in the end to join our brother Derek, who passed two weeks ago. RIP SHIRL"

And he wrote on Instagram: "I guess another victim of Covid."

In September, Lord Sugar hit out at "unfair" criticism of the Government's reaction to Covid-19, hailing Chancellor Rishi Sunak's response.

"But I do think they need to demand that people come back to offices and support the City, support the economy," he said at the time.

"The City is suffering as there are no workers there, so until they really push to get more people there it will continue to look like a ghost town."

This year's series of The Apprentice was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The programme usually airs in October, with Lord Sugar choosing his new business partner in December.

"We can't be sending people across the world for tasks or going out on the street to sell items. It's really unfortunate but had to happen," Lord Sugar said at the time.

