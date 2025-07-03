Labour peer Lord Lipsey died while swimming in River Wye, police say

Lord David Lipsey photographed at the Houses of Parliament in London. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Labour Peer Lord David Lipsey has been found dead after swimming in the River Wye, police have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers were called to the River Wye in Glasbury on Monday following concerns about the safety of a man who was last seen swimming in the river.

Dyfed Powys Police has now confirmed the body of Lord Lipsey was pulled from the river on Tuesday following a multi-agency search.

Lord Lipsey, who previously worked as a journalist and Downing Street adviser under then prime minister Jim Callaghan, entered the Lords in 1999.

He is also credited with coining the phrases “New Labour” and “winter of discontent”.

Read more: 'Come out of your shell': Rebel Labour backbencher slams Starmer for dismissing constituents

Read more: Labour sees biggest first-year poll drop for governing party since 1990s

Lord David Lipsey, whose body has been recovered from the River Wye. Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report concerning the safety of a man who was last seen swimming in the River Wye, Glasbury.

“Following a multi-agency search on July 1, sadly, we can confirm the body of Lord David Lipsey was recovered.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“They have asked for their privacy to be respected.”

The Lord Speaker said the upper chamber extended its “condolences to the noble Lord’s family and friends”.