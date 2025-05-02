Lorry driver who won £5.2 million Lotto jackpot quits job - and buys vacuum cleaner

2 May 2025, 13:28

Gary MacDonald celebrating his £5.2 million Lotto Jackpot win.
Gary MacDonald celebrating his £5.2 million Lotto Jackpot win. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

A lorry driver who scooped £5.2 million on the lottery quit his job and bought a new vacuum cleaner as his first purchase.

Gary MacDonald, from Barking, opted for a Shark vacuum following his win.

“We still shopped around for the best deal on the vacuum cleaner," he said. “We are not flash people; we are very down to earth and know the value of things.”

The 60-year-old rang his boss to resign after learning of his Lotto jackpot win.

He plans to marry his partner of 25 years, Anita, aged 55, with the pair having begun house-hunting for a place with a large garden away from the city.

Mr MacDonald, who has been delivering parcels to Lakeside Shopping Centre in Thurrock, Essex, for more than 30 years, learned of his win last Thursday.

He got up at 5.20am to start his working day and spotted an email from The National Lottery stating: “Good news about your ticket.

”He was initially delighted to discover he had won £35, then realised there was an additional prize of more than £5.2 million.

“It is difficult to make sense of it,” said Mr MacDonald.

The lorry driver has quit his job and bought a new vacuum cleaner as his first purchase.
The lorry driver has quit his job and bought a new vacuum cleaner as his first purchase. Picture: PA

“It said I had won £5,208,504 and to ‘please call The National Lottery straight away’.

“Anita thought it was five thousand and something. I was saying: ‘No love, it’s more than that.’

“I tried calling but of course the line was closed at 5.30 in the morning!

“I’ve always been a laid-back person but that was the longest two and a half hours of my life waiting until the phone lines open at 8.00am.

“It dawned on me that there was absolutely no point in doing another day’s work, not today, not any day.

“So, at 6.30am, I called my boss and resigned.

“I had been thinking about slowing down for the last five or six years.

“I have always worked and enjoyed what I do, but it is physically hard work.”

Once his win was confirmed, Mr MacDonald shared the good news with family members, including his daughter, who thought he was teasing.

“It’s been a crazy few days, I can’t believe everyone’s reaction,” he said. “I don’t think I have ever been sworn at so much – the air has definitely been blue in Essex.”

He was already planning to marry his partner in a civil ceremony later in the year, but has brought this forward to the summer with plans to make it a bigger celebration.

The keen Formula One fan also plans to go to watch a race in person.

“We have worked hard all our lives and never really had time for hobbies or pastimes,” he said.

“Any spare time has been spent supporting others, we were brought up to put others first.

“It will be amazing to have the time and money to now treat ourselves a little and maybe try something new.

“Just this morning I thought maybe I might try lawn bowls!”

Mr MacDonald said he has played Lotto each week since the game started and now plays online.

His winning numbers in the draw on April 6 were: 27, 36, 39, 48, 57 and 59.

