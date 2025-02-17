Lucky UK ticket-holder claims £65m Valentine's Day EuroMillions jackpot

One lucky punter scooped £65m on the EuroMillions. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A claim has been made by a UK ticket-holder for the Valentine's Day's £65m EuroMillions jackpot.

One lucky UK EuroMillions ticket-holder came forward over the weekend to claim their £65,341,620.50 jackpot prize from Friday night's Valentine's Day draw, Allwyn said.

It comes as the £7.4 million Saturday Lotto jackpot has now also been claimed by a single ticket-holder.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at Allwyn, said: "It's been an astonishing weekend of millionaire-making, which promises to keep me and my team very busy.

"So many big winners are now lined up to receive their prizes, but we are still missing seven from 14 EuroMillions millionaires from Friday night's special draw.

"We're asking everyone to check their tickets and we're very much looking forward to meeting all the lucky winners soon."

EuroMillions ticket-holders must match the code on their ticket with one of the 14 winning codes in the millionaire makers.

The EuroMillions jackpot ticket-holder from Friday night's draw is the second UK EuroMillions jackpot winner of 2025.

In the draw on January 24, one UK ticket-holder scooped the £83,474,081.80 jackpot and 13 days later the winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous at this time, came forward to claim their prize.

Saturday night's £7.4 million Lotto jackpot win is the fourth jackpot so far this year. James Clarkson, 20, from Carlisle, won £7.5 million in the draw on January 4.

Biggest winners

Anonymous winner - £195,707,000

A UK ticket-holder scooped the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million on July 19 2022 – the biggest National Lottery win of all time.

Joe and Jess Thwaite - £184,262,899.10

The couple won a record-breaking £184million jackpot in May 2022

Colin and Chris Weir, £161,653,000

Colin and Christine Weir won this huge prize in 2011. Colin died in 2019. The couple divorced short’y before his death after being married for 38 years.

Adrian and Gillian Brayford - £148,600,000

Adrian and Gillian won 190 million euros in a EuroMillions draw in August 2012, which came to just over £148 million. The couple split up the following year.

Frances and Patrick Connolly - £114,969,775

The couple won almost £115 million on New Year’s Day 2019. Frances estimates that she has already given away £60 million to charitable causes and friends and family.