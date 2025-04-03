Lawyer for killer nurse Lucy Letby to hand over 'fresh' evidence he hopes will clear her name

3 April 2025, 09:30 | Updated: 3 April 2025, 10:03

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven more. Picture: Chesire Police

By Flaminia Luck

The barrister representing killer nurse Lucy Letby will hand over what he calls 'fresh' evidence he hopes will clear her name.

Findings of a 14-strong panel of medical experts will be presented later to the Criminal Cases Review Commission, which investigates potential miscarriages of justice.

Letby, 35, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted across two trials at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Lawyer claims serial killer Lucy Letby did not commit any murders | Watch in full

Last month, lawyers for the families of Letby's victims rubbished the international panel's findings as "full of analytical holes" and "a rehash" of the defence case heard at trial.

Mr McDonald will also give the CCRC a separate report on the insulin cases of Child F and Child L from seven experts including two consultant neonatalogists, a retired professor in forensic toxicology and a paediatric endocrinologist.

Their report summary concluded the jury were misled in a number of "important areas" including medical and evidential facts, and that key information on the insulin testing procedure was not submitted.

It added that the biomechanical test used in both cases "can give rise to falsely high insulin results" due to the presence of antibodies which can interfere with the outcome.

Lucy
Police body-camera video provided by Cheshire Constabulary, Lucy Letby is arrested. Picture: Getty

The former nurse's legal team are asking for her case to be referred to the Court of Appeal for a full hearing.

At a press conference earlier this year, Dr Shoo Lee, a Canadian neonatal care expert, said there were alternative explanations for each of Letby's convictions for murder or attempted murder.

He said at the time: "In all cases death or injury were due to natural causes or just bad medical care".

The moment Lucy Letby was arrested over baby deaths

Letby lost two bids last year to challenge her convictions at the Court of Appeal, in May for the seven murders and seven attempted one, and in October for the attempted murder of a baby girl which she was convicted of by a different jury at a retrial.

Following a public inquiry, Lady Justice Thirlwall is due to publish in November the findings into how the former nurse was able to commit her crimes.

