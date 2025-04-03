Luton Airport expansion plans approved by transport secretary despite environmental concerns

3 April 2025, 14:08 | Updated: 3 April 2025, 14:39

Luton Airport
Luton Airport. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Plans to double Luton Airport's capacity have been approved by the Transport Secretary despite advice calling for her to reject them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heidi Alexander gave the go-ahead to the Bedfordshire airport’s development consent order (DCO) application despite advice from the Planning Inspectorate that she should turn it down over environmental concerns.

The project will raise the airport's annual passenger cap from 18 million to 32 million by the mid-2040s, allowing 77,000 more flights to take off there per year.

Luton was the UK’s fifth busiest airport last year, with 16.9 million passengers travelling on 132,000 flights.

“The Transport Secretary has approved the expansion of Luton airport for its benefits to Luton and the wider UK economy," a Government source said.

“The decision overturns the Planning Inspectorate’s recommendation for refusal.

Read more: Prince Harry breaks silence as he attacks 'blatant lies' amid investigation into Sentebale charity

Luton Airport is set to double its capacity
Luton Airport is set to double its capacity. Picture: Getty

“Expansion will deliver huge growth benefits for Luton with thousands of good, new jobs and a cash boost for the local council which owns the airport.

“This is the 14th development consent order approved by this Labour Government, demonstrating we will stop at nothing to deliver economic growth and new infrastructure as part of our plan for change.”

As part of the plans, Luton will expand its existing terminal and construct a second.

The Dart rail link will also be expanded, as will taxiways, which connect tunways to terminals, hangers and other facilities.

The council estimates expansion would support around 12,000 new jobs in the area and provide an additional economic benefit of £1.6 billion per year.

Before Ms Alexander announced her decision, the panning inspectorate called for the scheme to be axed over environmental concerns.

Campaign group Luton And District Association for the Control of Aircraft Noise opposed the expansion application, claiming it would “degrade health and quality of life”, and stating “aircraft noise at night is known to damage health”.

Wigmore Park, which adjoins the airport, would be destroyed as part of the plan.

The airport is proposing to create “replacement open space” to the east, which is “at least 10% bigger” than the existing park.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kanye West confirms that him and Bianca Censori have split.

Kanye West confirms split from wife Bianca Censori as rapper claims she 'tried to have me committed'
The female athlete took a knee instead of competing against a transgender athlete in a fencing tournament.

Fencing row erupts as US athlete takes knee instead of competing against transgender athlete
The UK's charity watchdog has launched a probe into Prince Harry’s Sentebale charity

Prince Harry breaks silence as he attacks 'blatant lies' amid investigation into Sentebale charity
M5 closed in both directions after body found on motorway sparking police investigation

M5 closed in both directions after body found on motorway sparking police investigation

Lucy

Expert panel claims 'no criminal offences committed' in Lucy Letby case after bombshell new report into baby deaths
Full runners and riders confirmed for Saturday's Grand National

Grand National 2025 runners and riders confirmed as full 34-horse line-up revealed

World News

See more World News

The vehicle was later extinguished after the driver, covered in flames, emerged from the vehicle.

Amsterdam Dam Square car explosion sees driver engulfed in flames - just days after mass stabbing

2 mins ago

d

Pictured: US tourist arrested for sailing to remote island and leaving a can of Coke for world's most isolated tribe

19 mins ago

The Sentinelese are a pre-Neolithic tribe that rejects contact with the modern world

US tourist arrested for sailing to remote island and leaving a can of Coke for the world's most isolated tribe to try

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News