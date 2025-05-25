Luxury yurt company goes bust, leaving Glasto glampers £16,500 out of pocket

25 May 2025, 01:22 | Updated: 25 May 2025, 01:24

Large crowd watching Elbow playing the Glastonbury Festival Pyramid Stage at Sunset
Large crowd watching Elbow playing the Glastonbury Festival Pyramid Stage at Sunset. Picture: Alamy
Rose Morelli

The luxury camping site has said it’s “unable to fulfil” any of its ticket or accommodation bookings, and will not be able to directly refund its customers.

Yurtel, a glamping provider in Corsham, has left its customers ticketless a month before they were due to head to Glastonbury music festival.

The company, in operation since 2005, would charge between £10,000 and £16,500 for lavish glamping packages.

As well as providing bell tents with fully furnished bedrooms inside, the sites would include restaurants, hot tubs, spas and bars.

Initially ceasing trading on May 8, the company emailed customers on Monday to tell them they were insolvent, and would “commence formal liquidation shortly”.

Yurtel said they would be “unable to fulfil any ticket and accommodation bookings for this year’s festival”, and that they had not purchased any of the customers’ tickets on their behalf.

Customers were then advised that their purchases could not be refunded, and they should either claim a refund through their credit card issuer, or through Yurtel’s liquidation.

The company then told customers they should book “an alternative festival accommodation provider”.

A man checks his phone amongst pre-erected yurts during day one of Glastonbury Festival
A man checks his phone amongst pre-erected yurts during day one of Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Getty

However, Yurtel customers may not be so lucky as to find alternative tickets at the eleventh hour. As well as tickets being strictly non-transferable and non-eligible for resale, Glastonbury tickets sell out notoriously quickly.

The tickets for this year’s festival were sold in two instalments: November’s cohort sold out in 35 minutes, while April’s cohort sold out in 20 minutes.

Glastonbury organisers have said that Yurtel did not purchase any customers’ tickets in advance.

“[Yurtel have] not paid Glastonbury Festival for any tickets for the 2025 Festival prior to entering into liquidation, and therefore no tickets were secured for their guests,” they said.

“We were sorry to learn that Yurtel Limited has appointed liquidators, and appreciate how disappointing this is for anyone who was planning to stay with them."

“Glastonbury Festival has no involvement with the operation of Yurtel Limited, and as such we have no records of their bookings and are unable to take any responsibility for the services and the facilities they offer.”

“Anyone who has paid Yurtel for a package including Glastonbury 2025 tickets will need to pursue any potential recompense available from them via the liquidation process as outlined in their communication to you. We are not able to incur the cost or responsibility of their loss or replacement."

