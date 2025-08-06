M&S apologises after 'trans employee offered to help girl, 14, shopping for bra'

6 August 2025, 11:19

The store apologised after the girl was left 'visibly upset'
The store apologised after the girl was left 'visibly upset'. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

Marks & Spencer has apologised after a trans employee offered to help a 14-year-old girl and her mother who were shopping in the bra department.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The mother said her daughter was ‘freaked out’ after the pair were approached by a ‘biological male’ who was ‘at least 6ft 2in tall’.

The incident took place in March, weeks before a Supreme Court ruling that biological men should not be allowed access to women-only spaces.

Read more: Prince Harry walks away from charity after report laid bare 'damaging' bullying row

Read more: Football fans facing 'nightmare' of car cannibalism and rising vehicle crime during matches

The mother told the Telegraph that the M&S worker was polite but nonetheless she felt it ‘completely inappropriate’ for her daughter to be offered help by a biological male in an underwear department.

Marks & Spencer said “We want our stores to be inclusive and welcoming places for our colleagues and customers.

“We have written to this customer and explained that our colleagues typically work across all departments in our stores and customers can always ask to speak to the colleague they feel most comfortable with.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Norman Eshley (left) in his younger years.

George And Mildred star Norman Eshley dies aged 80

Chris Eubank and Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26, 2025 in London, England

Eubank Jr and Benn set for highly anticipated November rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Empty Guinness glasses and a pint of Guinness

Government urged to introduce minimum price for alcohol

Jack Osbourne speaks out with emotional tribute to dad Ozzy

'My heart has hurt too much': Jack Osbourne pays emotional tribute to dad Ozzy

Midge Ure said that with 'great sadness' he will need to reschedule shows

Midge Ure postpones all forthcoming shows due to urgent health treatment

Purple banners have been painted on the pavement on Oxford Street

Currys warns people about 'phone snatching hotspot' outside flagship central London store

World News

See more World News

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (R)

US envoy Witkoff meets Putin in Moscow as Trump deadline looms for Russia to agree Ukraine ceasefire

59 mins ago

FILE - Sydney Sweeney poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Echo Valley' on June 10, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

What does ‘registered Republican’ mean?

59 mins ago

The Big Mermaid is set to be removed after 19 years.

Denmark to remove Copenhagen's ‘ugly and pornographic’ mermaid statue

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News