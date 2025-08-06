M&S apologises after 'trans employee offered to help girl, 14, shopping for bra'

By LBC Staff

Marks & Spencer has apologised after a trans employee offered to help a 14-year-old girl and her mother who were shopping in the bra department.

The mother said her daughter was ‘freaked out’ after the pair were approached by a ‘biological male’ who was ‘at least 6ft 2in tall’.

The incident took place in March, weeks before a Supreme Court ruling that biological men should not be allowed access to women-only spaces.

The mother told the Telegraph that the M&S worker was polite but nonetheless she felt it ‘completely inappropriate’ for her daughter to be offered help by a biological male in an underwear department.

Marks & Spencer said “We want our stores to be inclusive and welcoming places for our colleagues and customers.

“We have written to this customer and explained that our colleagues typically work across all departments in our stores and customers can always ask to speak to the colleague they feel most comfortable with.”