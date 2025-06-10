M&S resumes online orders following £300m cyber attack

London, UK. 21st May, 2025. People walk past the Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street as the company says that it will lose an estimated 300 million pounds in profits from the recent cyber attack. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

M&S has resumed online orders six weeks after a wide-reaching cyber attack cost the company upwards of £300m.

The hack, which also affected in-store stock levels and card payment systems, has cost the company an estimated £25 million per week since online orders were halted following the April 22 attack.

The retailer's website now says that customers “can now place online orders with standard delivery to England, Scotland and Wales”.

Deliveries to Northern Ireland “will resume in the coming weeks”.

“We will resume click and collect, next-day delivery, nominated-day delivery and international ordering in the coming weeks,” the notice added.

As part of the attack, hackers boasted that they installed ransomware across the M&S IT system and stole private data of millions of customers.

Flagship Marks and Spencer store in Manchester City Centre. Picture: Alamy

The hack is so far estimated to have cost the firm upwards of £300m, wiping more than £1.3bn off the high street firms market value in the days that followed the attack.

It comes days after M&S Chief Executive Officer Stuart Machin saw his pay package grow to £7.1 million.

It's been revealed the hackers sent an abusive email to the boss of Marks & Spencer gloating about their actions and demanding payment.

It came from the email account of an M&S employee.

"We have marched the ways from China all the way to the UK and have mercilessly raped your company and encrypted all the servers," the hackers wrote.

"The dragon wants to speak to you so please head over to [our darknet website]."

A gang known as Scattered Spider are thought to have been behind the attack - a cybercriminal group who typically target large companies and their IT desks.

Also known as Octo Tempest, they are thought to be unusual because they are English and American, with many groups like this typically being based in Russia.

Previous Scattered Spider findings have said participants in this group are surprisingly young, in their mid-20s, with some as young as 16.