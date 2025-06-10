M&S resumes online orders following £300m cyber attack

10 June 2025, 08:30 | Updated: 10 June 2025, 08:53

London, UK. 21st May, 2025. People walk past the Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street as the company says that it will lose an estimated 300 million pounds in profits from the recent cyber attack.
London, UK. 21st May, 2025. People walk past the Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street as the company says that it will lose an estimated 300 million pounds in profits from the recent cyber attack. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

M&S has resumed online orders six weeks after a wide-reaching cyber attack cost the company upwards of £300m.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The hack, which also affected in-store stock levels and card payment systems, has cost the company an estimated £25 million per week since online orders were halted following the April 22 attack.

The retailer's website now says that customers “can now place online orders with standard delivery to England, Scotland and Wales”.

Deliveries to Northern Ireland “will resume in the coming weeks”.

“We will resume click and collect, next-day delivery, nominated-day delivery and international ordering in the coming weeks,” the notice added.

As part of the attack, hackers boasted that they installed ransomware across the M&S IT system and stole private data of millions of customers.

Read more: South American cartels target the Channel in £200 million plan to get cocaine into Britain

Read more: Passengers on Greta Thunberg's 'Freedom Flotilla' bringing aid to Gaza arrive at airport to return home, Israel says

Flagship Marks and Spencer store in Manchester City Centre
Flagship Marks and Spencer store in Manchester City Centre. Picture: Alamy

The hack is so far estimated to have cost the firm upwards of £300m, wiping more than £1.3bn off the high street firms market value in the days that followed the attack.

It comes days after M&S Chief Executive Officer Stuart Machin saw his pay package grow to £7.1 million.

It's been revealed the hackers sent an abusive email to the boss of Marks & Spencer gloating about their actions and demanding payment.

It came from the email account of an M&S employee.

"We have marched the ways from China all the way to the UK and have mercilessly raped your company and encrypted all the servers," the hackers wrote.

"The dragon wants to speak to you so please head over to [our darknet website]."

A gang known as Scattered Spider are thought to have been behind the attack - a cybercriminal group who typically target large companies and their IT desks.

Also known as Octo Tempest, they are thought to be unusual because they are English and American, with many groups like this typically being based in Russia.

Previous Scattered Spider findings have said participants in this group are surprisingly young, in their mid-20s, with some as young as 16.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen will make her debut as a children's author with seven new books

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen 'absolutely delighted' as she announces 'dream' career change
The disruption followed a protest in the Clonavon Terrace part of the town, which was the area in which a serious sexual assault on a girl occurred over the weekend.

Houses set on fire and missiles thrown at police in Northern Ireland following protest over alleged sexual assault
lawyers

Legal aid lawyers face 'chaos' following cyber attack - as some left 'in tears' and having 'sleepless nights'
LBC can reveal South American cartels dumped over £200 million worth of cocaine into the English Channel last year.

South American cartels target the Channel in £200 million plan to get cocaine into Britain

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage Holds A Press Conference In Port Talbot

Reform membership drops by 3000 in past week amid 'burqa ban' row

The IT Crowd star will join the HBO TV show of the popular fantasy novel series to play Molly Weasley.

British star revealed to play Molly Weasley in in new Harry Potter TV series

World News

See more World News

Greta Thunberg is being deported from Israel after authorities seized her Gaza-bound ship

Greta Thunberg deported from Israel after Gaza-bound 'Freedom Flotilla' seized

8 hours ago

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Speaks At Chatham House

Brits 'better learn to speak Russian' if UK does not ramp up defence spending, Nato secretary-general warns

10 hours ago

‘Freedom Flotilla’

Greta Thunberg's 'Freedom Flotilla' arrives in Israeli port

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News