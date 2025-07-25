M11 motorway closed in both directions as delays expected to impact major UK airport

25 July 2025, 14:11

Traffic at a standstill on the M11 (FILE)
Traffic at a standstill on the M11 (FILE). Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The M11 motorway was left blocked in both directions this morning, with delays expected to impact the nearby Stansted Airport.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Queues stretched back for seven miles in both directions on Friday after two crashes on the M11.

Emergency services and traffic officers attended the scene, but there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.

The crashes, which took place near Stansted Airport in Essex, are expected to cause delays for those on their way to the travel hub.

Read more: Keeping the motorways moving: Behind the scenes with National Highways’ traffic officers

All lanes have reopened this afternoon but National Highways has warned "very long delays remain in the area in both directions".

It comes as Britain’s roads are set to see an influx of traffic over the coming weeks, as the summer holidays get underway.

Ahead of the summer rush, the best motorway services in Great Britain have been ranked in a Which? survey that puts Gloucester services at the top.

One hundred services across Great Britain have been categorised by customers, with a massive gulf in the overall quality - with some described as ‘filthy’ and even smelling of ‘stale urine’.

But Gloucester services was given five stars and was a hit with customers for its food, drink, facilities, accessibility and outside space.

The M5 services earned an overall rating of 85%, shortly followed by Tebay services in Cumbria - also owned by the Westmorland Family.

Which? travel editor, Rory Boland, said: “The best service stations are a convenient pit stop with decent food and facilities, however our survey shows those are few and far between and many services are not up to scratch. Poor facilities and extortionate prices for food and drink were widespread complaints, but most shocking of all was how drivers told us just how many services were unclean. To avoid disappointment, people should plan their route to avoid the worst service stations and look for alternative places to stop.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Debbie Duncan

Jay Slater's death 'touched the hearts of the nation', tearful mum Debbie tells inquest

Victoria Pelova and Chloe Kelly of Arsenal celebrate victory at full-time following the UEFA Women's Champions League final match between Arsenal WFC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Jose Alvalade

All WSL fixtures 2025/26

A line of police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping

Tough new rules to crack down on migrants who 'game' the hotel system and refuse to leave

Pupils Wearing School Uniform In Computer Class

What are the UK rules around school uniforms?

Simon Bailey, 58, is now suing his former station Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighter resigned after being disciplined for not stopping his staff saying ‘fireman’

Comp of Liverpool starting XI with Alexander Isak

How could Liverpool line-up with Isak and Ekitike?

World News

See more World News

Planes airdrop humanitarian aid in Gaza in October 2024 amid Israeli attacks

Israel to allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza, IDF says

2 hours ago

Dr Nick Maynard, who spent four weeks working inside Nasser Hospital in the south of the Strip, warned there was “profound malnutrition” among the population

British surgeon claims IDF soldiers shooting Palestinians at aid points 'like target practise' amid Gaza hunger crisis

3 hours ago

France has become the first G7 nation to acknowledge Palestine as a state, and Britain has been urged to follow

All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News