M11 motorway closed in both directions as delays expected to impact major UK airport

Traffic at a standstill on the M11 (FILE). Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The M11 motorway was left blocked in both directions this morning, with delays expected to impact the nearby Stansted Airport.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Queues stretched back for seven miles in both directions on Friday after two crashes on the M11.

Emergency services and traffic officers attended the scene, but there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.

The crashes, which took place near Stansted Airport in Essex, are expected to cause delays for those on their way to the travel hub.

Read more: Keeping the motorways moving: Behind the scenes with National Highways’ traffic officers

We've reports of 2 incidents on the #M11 between J8 (@stn_airport) and J9.



CCTV currently shows traffic is stopped southbound, but there may also be lanes closed on the northbound.



There's 8 miles of congestion northbound and 4 miles southbound. Please allow extra time. pic.twitter.com/xbmvwBe8FM — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) July 25, 2025

All lanes have reopened this afternoon but National Highways has warned "very long delays remain in the area in both directions".

It comes as Britain’s roads are set to see an influx of traffic over the coming weeks, as the summer holidays get underway.

Ahead of the summer rush, the best motorway services in Great Britain have been ranked in a Which? survey that puts Gloucester services at the top.

One hundred services across Great Britain have been categorised by customers, with a massive gulf in the overall quality - with some described as ‘filthy’ and even smelling of ‘stale urine’.

But Gloucester services was given five stars and was a hit with customers for its food, drink, facilities, accessibility and outside space.

The M5 services earned an overall rating of 85%, shortly followed by Tebay services in Cumbria - also owned by the Westmorland Family.

Which? travel editor, Rory Boland, said: “The best service stations are a convenient pit stop with decent food and facilities, however our survey shows those are few and far between and many services are not up to scratch. Poor facilities and extortionate prices for food and drink were widespread complaints, but most shocking of all was how drivers told us just how many services were unclean. To avoid disappointment, people should plan their route to avoid the worst service stations and look for alternative places to stop.”