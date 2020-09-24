M4 closed in both directions after 'serious' road traffic collision

The M4 motorway has been closed in both directions near Bath. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

The M4 motorway has been closed in both directions near Bath following a "serious road traffic collision".

Wiltshire Police said the road had been closed in the early hours of Thursday morning between junctions 17 and 18.

It added that it expects the motorway to be shut "for several hours".

"Drivers should avoid using this stretch of the road until told otherwise. Follow @HighwaysSWEST for the latest info on diversions," Wiltshire Police tweeted.

Highways England has confirmed there were two separate crashes on the same stretch of the M4 last night.

Diversions were put in place and motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

No further details were immediately available.

It is not clear when the motorway will reopen or the extent of the casualties from the collision.