Tragedy as child dies after minibus overturns on motorway slip road

11 May 2025, 22:58 | Updated: 11 May 2025, 23:03

A child has sadly died after a minibus overturned on a motorway slip road in Berkshire
A child has sadly died after a minibus overturned on a motorway slip road in Berkshire. Picture: National Highways

By Flaminia Luck

A child has died after a minibus overturned on a motorway slip road.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the M4 eastbound junction 10 exit slip road onto the A329M, near Wokingham in Berkshire on Sunday afternoon, Thames Valley Police said.

In a post on X, the force said: "Sadly, a child died in the collision and our thoughts remain with the family who are being supported at this extremely difficult time.

"Other passengers sustained serious injuries, requiring hospital treatment.

"We would ask motorists to continue to avoid the area."

Read more: 'There's a crisis': Yvette Cooper brands prison safety a 'total disgrace' following Axel Rudakubana officer attack

Read more: Hamas announces release of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander in push for ceasefire

South Central Ambulance Service said it was first alerted to the crash at 2.24pm, with its first units arriving at the scene eight minutes later.

Five critical care units, including two air ambulance, attended the incident along with six ambulances.

National Highways reported the incident shortly after 2.45pm.

The motorway was closed in both directions between junctions 11 and 8 for several hours, and the slip road remains closed on Sunday night, with officers still at the scene.

No arrests have been made, the force said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Child on woman's shoulders collecting shells on a beach on a rough day in the UK.

Applications open today for 30 hours government-funded childcare expansion

Wegovy...

Weight loss injections may have powerful anti-cancer effect, research suggests

International Nurses Day Marked In China

NHS programme to prevent brain injuries during childbirth to be rolled out

25 people have been injured at a pitch invasion at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany

25 football fans hospitalised - one with life-threatening injuries - after pitch invasion

'No motor vehicles' signs and a 'rain garden' mark a modal filter in the Oval to Stockwell 'low traffic neighbourhood' in Lambeth, South London.

London council earned £1m in fines from illegal low traffic zone in just six months

Toby Jones, Monica Dolan and Sir Alan Bates on stage with the Limited Drama Award for 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office'

Fight is 'not over yet', say writers of Mr Bates Vs The Post Office as gripping real-life drama wins Bafta

World News

See more World News

Varda Ben Baruch holds photos of her grandson Israeli- American hostage Edan Alexander as she walks near Israeli soldiers during a rally of families of hostages held in the Gaza Strip at Nir Oz.

Hamas announces release of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander in push for ceasefire

4 hours ago

Donald Trump is urging Ukraine to agree to meet with Russia in Turkey next week for direct talks

Zelenskyy offers to meet Putin after Trump urges Ukraine to speak with Russia 'immediately' - in bid to end 'bloodbath'

6 hours ago

Pope Leo XIV Performs Regina Caeli Prayer In St. Peter's Square

Pope Leo XIV laments ‘third world war in pieces’ in his first Sunday address

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News