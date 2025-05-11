Tragedy as child dies after minibus overturns on motorway slip road

A child has sadly died after a minibus overturned on a motorway slip road in Berkshire. Picture: National Highways

By Flaminia Luck

A child has died after a minibus overturned on a motorway slip road.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the M4 eastbound junction 10 exit slip road onto the A329M, near Wokingham in Berkshire on Sunday afternoon, Thames Valley Police said.

In a post on X, the force said: "Sadly, a child died in the collision and our thoughts remain with the family who are being supported at this extremely difficult time.

"Other passengers sustained serious injuries, requiring hospital treatment.

"We would ask motorists to continue to avoid the area."

South Central Ambulance Service said it was first alerted to the crash at 2.24pm, with its first units arriving at the scene eight minutes later.

Five critical care units, including two air ambulance, attended the incident along with six ambulances.

National Highways reported the incident shortly after 2.45pm.

The motorway was closed in both directions between junctions 11 and 8 for several hours, and the slip road remains closed on Sunday night, with officers still at the scene.

No arrests have been made, the force said.