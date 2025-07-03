Major motorway closed in both directions and 'unsafe to use' after power failure

By Alice Padgett

A major British motorway has been closed after a power failure.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The M4 was closed in both directions due to a power failure.

The National Grid sent engineers to carry out emergency work to an overhead power line.

The motorway in South Gloucestershire was closed in both directions between Junction 18 (Bath) and Junction 19 (M32).

Diversion routes were In place, instructing motorists heading west to follow the solid circle diversion signs.

Read More: Zarah Sultana MP resigns from Labour to lead new party with Jeremy Corbyn

The #M4 is now closed in both directions between J18 and J19 (#M32) for emergency works being carried out by @nationalgriduk



Diversion details can be found here:https://t.co/rPoUron8rx pic.twitter.com/9l6wH20tNz — National Highways: South-West (@HighwaysSWEST) July 3, 2025

The westbound diversion:

Exit the M4 at J18,

At the roundabout take the 3rd exit on to the A46 northbound

At Old Sodbury turn left onto the A432

At the A432/B4059 roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the B4059

At the 3rd roundabout take the 2nd exit onto Yate road

At Nibley t-junction turn right onto the A432

At the A432/A4174 roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A4174

At the M32 roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the M32

At the next roundabout take the 1st exit to re-join the M4 at J19

Those heading east were told to follow the solid square diversion signs.

The eastbound diversion:

Exit the M4 at J19

Take the 2nd exit off the roundabout onto the M32

Exit the M32 at J1

Take the 1st exit off the roundabout onto the A4174

At the 2nd roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A432

At Niblet turn left onto Yate road

At the next roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the B4059

At the 3rd roundabout take 1st exit onto the A432

At the T-junction turn right onto the A46

Re-join the M4 at J18

National Highways have announced the motorway has reopened but urges motorists "allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 20 mins remain".