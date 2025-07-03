Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Major motorway closed in both directions and 'unsafe to use' after power failure
3 July 2025, 21:40 | Updated: 3 July 2025, 21:41
A major British motorway has been closed after a power failure.
The M4 was closed in both directions due to a power failure.
The National Grid sent engineers to carry out emergency work to an overhead power line.
The motorway in South Gloucestershire was closed in both directions between Junction 18 (Bath) and Junction 19 (M32).
Diversion routes were In place, instructing motorists heading west to follow the solid circle diversion signs.
The westbound diversion:
- Exit the M4 at J18,
- At the roundabout take the 3rd exit on to the A46 northbound
- At Old Sodbury turn left onto the A432
- At the A432/B4059 roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the B4059
- At the 3rd roundabout take the 2nd exit onto Yate road
- At Nibley t-junction turn right onto the A432
- At the A432/A4174 roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A4174
- At the M32 roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the M32
- At the next roundabout take the 1st exit to re-join the M4 at J19
Those heading east were told to follow the solid square diversion signs.
The eastbound diversion:
- Exit the M4 at J19
- Take the 2nd exit off the roundabout onto the M32
- Exit the M32 at J1
- Take the 1st exit off the roundabout onto the A4174
- At the 2nd roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A432
- At Niblet turn left onto Yate road
- At the next roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the B4059
- At the 3rd roundabout take 1st exit onto the A432
- At the T-junction turn right onto the A46
- Re-join the M4 at J18
National Highways have announced the motorway has reopened but urges motorists "allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 20 mins remain".