M5 closed in both directions after body found on motorway sparking police investigation. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have closed the M5 in both directions after a body was discovered in the road, sparking a large scale police investigation.

There are currently severe delays across the stretch of motorway in the West Midlands, with the M5 is closed in both directions between Junction 3 for Halesowen and Junction 2 for Oldbury.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Thursday morning that they are currently responding to two separate incidents on the M5 motorway.

The area around where the body was discovered remains shut.

Further details on the individuals identity and how they came to be on he carriageway are yet to be released.

Emergency services attended the scene, with officers also called to a separate incident a short distance away on the motorway.

Speaking following the reopening of the Southbound stretch shortly after midday, West Midlands Police told LBC: "We are at the scene of two serious incidents on the M5 and the motorway is currently closed in both directions near Oldbury/Quinton.

"It is closed northbound and southbound between J3 at Quinton and J2 at Oldbury after a body was found in the carriageway at just after 10am today.

"Following a separate collision involving a motorcyclist, the motorway is now closed northbound between J3 at Quinton and the M6."

#ALERT | We are at the scene of two incidents on the M5 and it is currently closed in both directions at Oldbury/Quinton. It's shut J3 at Quinton to J2 at Oldbury after a body was found in the carriageway. Following a separate collision it's shut north between J3 and the M6. pic.twitter.com/eSNGSZVHwt — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) April 3, 2025

"Road closures are expected to be in place for some time and drivers are advised to find alternative routes."

The secondary incident saw the M5 closed Northbound, with the separate accident taking place between Junction 1 for West Bromwich.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed the crash involved two motorcycles and a car. Both male motorcyclists sustained "serious" injuries.

Both have been taken to hospital for treatment.

The closures have seen extensive queues affecting the M6.