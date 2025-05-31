Two adults and teenager killed in horror M5 motorway crash - as second child fights for life in hospital

Two adults and a teenager have died following a single-vehicle collision on the M5 on Friday evening. Picture: PA MEDIA

By Flaminia Luck

Two adults and a teenager have died in a car crash on the M5 in south Gloucestershire while a second child suffered serious injuries.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A white BMW was involved in a single-vehicle collision at around 9pm on Friday when it left the northbound carriageway between junction 14 and the Michaelwood services, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The M5 is closed in both directions between junctions 14 and 13.

The two adults, in their 40s, and teenager who were travelling in the car have died from their injuries while the second child has been taken to hospital.

The #M5 remains closed in both directions between J14 (#Falfield) and J13 (#Stroud) following a serious collision which occurred last night.@ASPolice investigation works are ongoing at scene.



Delays are now starting to build on approach, please plan ahead of your journey. pic.twitter.com/vUoxESwjdD — National Highways: South-West (@HighwaysSWEST) May 31, 2025

Diversion Routes:

Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the Solid Triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the M5 northbound at J14 and turn left onto the B4509

At the junction with the A38, turn right and join the A38 northbound

Continue on the A38 northbound, passing through the villages of Cambridge and Claypits, to then re-join the M5 northbound at J13

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the M5 southbound at J13 onto the A38 (southbound)

Continue down the A38 southbound and re-join the M5 at J14

National Highways added "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

The M5 remains closed in both directions between junctions 14 and 13 (Stroud). Picture: National Highways

'The most awful news'

Inspector Mark Vicary, of the roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the child in hospital and loved ones who have received the most awful news overnight.

“A specially-trained officer will provide them with support at this difficult time.”

'Complex scene'

Insp Vicary continued: “Emergency services have worked throughout the night at what has proved to be a very complex scene. They have worked diligently and professionally to try to save life in the most tragic of circumstances.

“It has been necessary to keep the road closures in place at this time to enable further collision investigation work during daylight hours.

"Vehicle recovery work still needs to be completed and National Highways will need to assess the carriageway and make any necessary repairs before it will be safe to reopen the motorway.

“As a result the M5 remains closed this morning and we estimate it will need to stay shut in both directions for the next few hours, however we are doing all we can to reopen it as soon as possible.

“We appreciate this closure is causing delays and disruption to the public, particularly at the end of the half-term break.

"But given the severity of this distressing incident, we hope the public can understand the reasons why this is necessary and ask them to consider alternative travel plans.”

An Avon and Somerset police statement said: "A white BMW car left the northbound carriageway at approximately 9pm last night (Friday May 30) between junction 14 (Falfield) and the Michaelwood services.

"As a result, the M5 remains closed in both directions between junctions 14 and 13 (Stroud).

"We're sad to report two adults in their 40s and one teenage child who were travelling in the vehicle have died from their injuries.

"A second child sustained serious injuries and they have been taken to hospital where they remain in a critical condition."