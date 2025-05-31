M5 traffic LIVE: Motorway remains closed for entire morning after serious crash

31 May 2025, 08:25 | Updated: 31 May 2025, 08:35

All emergency services, including the air ambulance, are at the scene.
All emergency services, including the air ambulance, are at the scene. Picture: National Highways

By Flaminia Luck

A major crash has closed the M5 in both directions this evening, leading to significant travel disruption.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Drivers are being advised to steer clear of the area or prepare for lengthy delays.

The incident took place in Gloucestershire, between Junctions 13 (Stroud) and 14 (Thornbury).

All emergency services, including the air ambulance, are at the scene.

National Highways South West added: "Due to the nature of the incident, the road will remain closed for a while."

A statement on their website reads: "A Police investigation is currently in progress following a serious collision.

"Due to the severity of the incident and the complexity of the vehicle recovery, the closure will remain in place for an extended duration to enable a comprehensive investigation.Upon completion, National Highways Service Providers will carry out an assessment of the infrastructure and commence any necessary repairs.

"The closure is anticipated to remain in effect until the afternoon.

"Delays are expected, please plan your journey accordingly."

Diversion Routes:

Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the Solid Triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

  • Exit the M5 northbound at J14 and turn left onto the B4509
  • At the junction with the A38, turn right and join the A38 northbound
  • Continue on the A38 northbound, passing through the villages of Cambridge and Claypits, to then re-join the M5 northbound at J13

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs:

  • Exit the M5 southbound at J13 onto the A38 (southbound)
  • Continue down the A38 southbound and re-join the M5 at J14

