Madeleine McCann update as police push for charges on prime suspect amid fears he could be freed in days

24 March 2025, 05:55

Christian Brueckner may be charged in the Madeleine McCann case
Christian Brueckner may be charged in the Madeleine McCann case. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are pushing to charge the prime suspect amid fears he could walk free in days.

Christian Brueckner, who many suspect of snatching the British three-year-old in 2007, is in prison in his native Germany for a separate rape charge.

He is pushing for an early release from a jail sentence for the 2019 rape - and prosecutors are wary that his bid could be granted, after he was acquitted of a third offence last year.

Brueckner, 48, has never been charged with any crimes in connection with Madeleine's disappearance from a Portuguese hotel, where she was on holiday with her parents.

But now prosecutors are said to have called secret meetings with potential witnesses to prepare for charges being brought against him.

Madeleine McCann who has been missing since May 3 2007.
Madeleine McCann who has been missing since May 3 2007. Picture: Alamy

A source close to the investigation in Germany said: “Normally a move like his bid for an early release would be laughed out of court.

“But everyone is very nervous after what happened with his rape trial last year.

“The court was surprisingly favourable to him. Brueckner’s lawyers know they need to go for this now, in case an appeal against his acquittal is allowed.

“That will create a new arrest warrant and he’ll be stuck behind bars."

They told the Sun: "Madeleine prosecutors still have firepower they can rely on — but they are nervous.

“As soon as Brueckner is free he will disappear and likely never be seen again.

“We’ve seen it time and time again over the years with other offences — and even his own lawyers have said it.

“He cannot be released. That would mean disaster for the McCann case and parents Gerry and Kate.

“That is why prosecutors are making their preparations.

Christian Brueckner
Christian Brueckner. Picture: Getty

“Charging over Madeleine would be the only ace left up their sleeve for keeping Christian B behind bars. Let’s hope they don’t need it.”

Upon his release Brueckner is said to be planning to move to another country where he will not be extradited to Britain or Germany.

Philipp Marquort, one of Brueckner's lawyers, said he had considered leaving Europe altogether.

"Sometimes he wants to stay here in Germany, sometimes he wants to leave Europe," he told the Mirror.

"If I were him I would leave Europe and look for a state which doesn't extradite to Europe or Great Britain, maybe like Suriname."

Parents of Madeleine McCann, Kate and Gerry McCann
Parents of Madeleine McCann, Kate and Gerry McCann. Picture: Getty

Mr Marquort also said Brueckner had considered changing his appearance.

"We talked about the possibility of changing his appearance," he said.

"I would get a face operation if I were him. I mentioned to him it would be nice for him to change his face or how he looks so that nobody can recognise him anymore.

"Right now he doesn't have any money to do that. Right now he's just the guy who tries to get a fake moustache or sunglasses or a hat.

"But I think if I were him I would sometime in the future try to change how I look and get plastic surgery."

