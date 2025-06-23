Major fire in Manchester city centre causes serious disruption

23 June 2025, 19:44

Large fire engulfs the abandoned Hotspur Press mill building near Oxford Road in Central Manchester. Credit Milo Chandler/Alamy Live News
Large fire engulfs the abandoned Hotspur Press mill building near Oxford Road in Central Manchester. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Firefighters are tackling a massive fire at a derelict building in Manchester city centre that has caused evacuations of nearby buildings and major transport disruption.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fire broke out at the former Hotspur Press printing works on Cambridge Road in the city centre, close to Manchester Oxford Road train station.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said nearby apartment buildings were being evacuated.

Manchester Oxford Road train station has also been evacuated, and National Rail warned that services running through the station may be cancelled or delayed until 9pm.

The GMFRS advised the public to "stay away from the area" as fire crews continue to tackle the fire.

Social media footage shows firefighters working to put out the blaze with water cannons. The building appears to be severely damaged.

Read More: Every railway line extension in London: Sadiq Khan's Thamesmead DLR ambition gets to next stage

Read More: Union urges transport bosses to act after two-thirds of workers suffer violence and abuse from passengers

Fire crews attend the huge blaze
Fire crews attend the huge blaze. Picture: Alamy

A social media video taken from the window of a plane shows a huge plume of smoke billowing far across the city.

The building has been derelict since it closed as a printing press in 1996.

Permission was given in May 2024 to developer Manner to regenerate the building into 36-storey student accommodation.

It recently redesigned its proposals and they will now be submitted to Manchester City Council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said earlier this month.

National Rail said rail replacement buses were running for Northern customers from Manchester Oxford Road, calling at all stops to Warrington Central.

Emergency services on the scene of the blaze
Emergency services on the scene of the blaze. Picture: Alamy

TransPennine Express said rail replacement buses had been requested for the Manchester Piccadilly to Liverpool Lime Street route in both directions and Manchester Piccadilly to Preston in both directions.

East Midlands Railway said it had bus replacements services on standby at Warrington Central, Stockport and Sheffield.

TransPennine Express said customers at Liverpool Lime Street could use their ticket at no extra cost to travel on TransPennine Express services to Manchester Victoria.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate Shemirani, conspiracy theorist, anti-vaxxer and former nurse

Daughter of notorious conspiracy theorist died of cancer after 'falling for mother's theories', her brothers say
Emma Raducanu during a practice session during Eastbourne Open, where she is currently competing

Raducanu says Wimbledon 'did amazing job' after stalker tried to buy tickets

An RAF flight has left Israel carrying 63 UK nationals and their dependents, as the UK government begins evacuating British citizens from the country amid ongoing attacks between Iran and Israel.

First RAF flight evacuates 63 Briton from Israel as Lammy confirms one UK national injured in Iran missile attacks
The DLR could be heading further south east of the Thames - not just the River Lea

Every railway line extension in London: Sadiq Khan's Thamesmead DLR ambition gets to next stage
Former Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan has announced his diagnosis with stage four prostate cancer.

Veteran news presenter Dermot Murnaghan diagnosed with ‘advanced’ stage 4 prostate cancer

Police speak to a person taking part in a demonstration at Trafalgar Square in London in support of Palestine Action.

Palestine Action clashes with police after government 'bans' them under anti-terror laws

World News

See more World News

Iran has launched an attack on a US military base.

Trump calls for 'peace & harmony' in the Middle East as he brands Iran's attack on US air base a 'very weak response'

32 mins ago

Moment Israel blows up the front gate of Iran's notorious Evin prison

Israel blow's gates of Iran's notorious Evin Prison where many political prisoners are held

4 hours ago

Iranian protesters chant slogans and one holds a poster with a vampire-like illustration of US President Donald Trump in Revolution Square to protest US attacks on nuclear sites in Iran

LIVE: Trump breaks silence as Iran launches strike on US military base in Qatar

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News