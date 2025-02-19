Breaking News

Major incident declared after second sinkhole opens up on residential Surrey street

19 February 2025, 12:15 | Updated: 19 February 2025, 12:20

The scene in Godstone after a sinkhole appeared on Monday night. The large sinkhole has forced the closure of the high street in the Surrey village.
The scene in Godstone after a sinkhole appeared on Monday night. The large sinkhole has forced the closure of the high street in the Surrey village.

By Danielle de Wolfe

A major incident has been declared after a second large sinkhole opened up on residential Surrey street just metres from one that appeared on Tuesday.

Police initially evacuated a number of properties and a 100-metre cordon was put in place on Tuesday shortly after the sinkhole on Godstone High Street.

Surrey Police said on Tuesday that Godstone High Street was closed following reports of the hole emerging on Monday night.

Now, a second sinkhole has emerged, with images appearing to show a large chunk of the street missing.

With the scene remaining cordoned off, a single car can be seen teetering on the brink of the crater.

A relatively new development, homes on the street were only built around three years ago, with the homes situated on the site of a former sand quarry.

Surrey County Council has declared a major incident and local residents have been urged to avoid the area while repair work is being carried out.

This is a breaking story.

