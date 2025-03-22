Residents still not allowed home after explosive chemicals found in Sussex property with major incident declared

22 March 2025, 12:04 | Updated: 22 March 2025, 12:23

Emergency services at the scene on the A259 Marina, as residents have been evacuated after police declared a major incident following the discovery of 'explosive' chemicals at a property in St Leonards, East Sussex.
Emergency services at the scene on the A259 Marina, as residents have been evacuated after police declared a major incident following the discovery of 'explosive' chemicals at a property in St Leonards, East Sussex. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Residents evacuated from a St Leonards street have not yet been able to return to their homes following the discovery of explosive chemicals in a property, with a 28-year-old arrested.

A major incident was declared after chemicals were discovered near St Leopards seafront.

The chemicals are explosive and pose a threat to life, promoting 73 residents to be evacuated on Friday.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of producing illegal substances and making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose.

"We appreciate there has been a degree of uncertainty but this is a live incident and we are updating people as we have the information," Chief Inspector James Scott said.

“Keeping people safe remains our priority.

“We understand there is speculation around the circumstances of this incident, however we can confirm that the chemicals are not part of any large scale drugs production and the incident is not believed to be terror-related.”

Police are conducting a full search of the property.

Residents in all nearby homes – some 45 homes – have been evacuated in a 100-metre cordon between Caves Road and Sussex Road, which also extends to some properties in the north in West Hill Road.

Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue are working closely with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to make the chemicals safe.

Hastings Borough Council has set up a rest centre for displaced residents at the Royal Victoria Hotel, east of the cordon.

Hastings marathon is due to take place this weekend and police assure that event organisers will provide an update as soon as possible.

