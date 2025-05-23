Major incident declared as firefighters tackle recycling warehouse fire

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue are tackling the warehouse blaze. Picture: Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue

By Ella Bennett

A major incident has been declared at a warehouse fire in Rushden.

The fire started shortly before 6.30am on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate, and fire crews have been working since then to prevent the fire from spreading.

There are currently have 12 fire engines on scene, as well as three aerial appliances, two water bowsers and a high-volume pump.

A full evacuation of the affected building, as well as neighbouring industrial premises, has taken place, and everyone is safely accounted for.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has advised local residents to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed as there is a large smoke plume coming from the blaze.

The A45 westbound entry slip road between the A6 and A5001 is closed due to the fire.

Firefighters at the scene in Rushden. Picture: Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue

Area Manager Mick Berry, from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This is a large fire that is having a significant impact on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate in Rushden.

“A multi-agency decision has been taken to declare a Major Incident, but fire crews are working extremely hard to prevent the fire from spreading and reduce the smoke plume.

“We would urge people to stay away from the site while emergency services deal with this incident and ask nearby residents to close windows and doors due to the large amount of smoke issuing from the site.

“We anticipate that we will be on scene over the rest of the weekend, and we appreciate the impact this is having on local businesses on the estate and would like to thank them for their patience.”