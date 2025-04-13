Major incident declared after house destroyed in Nottinghamshire explosion, with neighbours evacuated

The house has been destroyed. Picture: Social media

By Danielle de Wolfe

A major incident has been declared and homes evacuated after an explosion at a home in Nottinghamshire.

Firefighters remained at the scene in Worksop on Sunday morning as emergency services attempted to account for all local residents.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed the terraced property had been “partially destroyed” and adjoining homes had also been damaged.

It remains unclear if there are any casualties from the explosion, with investigations set to begin in the coming hours.

The public has been advised to avoid the area.

Following the explosion, Nottinghamshire Police said: "We are currently at the scene of an explosion in Worksop.

"Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm after an explosion inside a house.

"The terraced property has been partially destroyed, with damage also reported to adjoining properties."

Multiple houses in and around John Street have been evacuated as emergency crews work to account for all local residents.

Several nearby roads have been closed and people are advised to avoid the area.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is major incident and emergency services will remain at the scene throughout the night.

“Multiple properties have been evacuated as we work with our partners to respond to this incident and understand how it happened.”

Anyone who has any additional information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 612 of 12 April 2025.

UPDATE | Explosion on John Street, Worksop.



We still have three fire engines on scene, working with Urban Search & Rescue teams to account for all residents.



This is still a major incident and further details will follow in due course.



More details… https://t.co/Dj526ekG9h pic.twitter.com/NOHKnWzPOs — Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (@nottsfire) April 13, 2025

On X, formerly Twitter, one person asked at around 8.06pm: “Did anyone else hear a loud bang /explosion sound in Worksop North Nottingham around 30 minutes ago?”

A Facebook user posted at about 8.10pm: “I was driving back from Mass this evening, just turned into Gladstone Street from Gateford Road, when there was a terrific bang, like a very loud firework! I thought the back end had blown off my car.

“A house in John Street has had, presumably, a gas explosion!”