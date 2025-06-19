Breaking News

Rush hour chaos as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'

19 June 2025, 16:56 | Updated: 19 June 2025, 16:58

'Major incident' declared as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'
'Major incident' declared as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'.

By Danielle de Wolfe

A tunnel on a stretch of the A55 has been closed to traffic after smoke was seen bellowing from the entrance, with drivers trapped in their vehicles amid sweltering temperatures.

Emergency crews were called to the Conwy Tunnel on the A55, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said on Thursday, after a car caught fire.

"We're working with multi-agency partners to control the fire, protect the environment and re-open the tunnel as soon as its safe to do so," the fire service said.

Drivers documented extensive tailbacks on the stretch of motorway on Thursday afternoon, with drivers ordered to "stay in cars" as temperatures soared to more than 30 degrees.

Traffic Wales has said "significant delays" are expected, with the road set to remain closed 'for some time'.

Motorists have been told to "avoid the area", with Traffic Wales adding: "Warning. Vehicle fire A55 Conwy Tunnel - Closed in both directions. Emergency services are on scene. Please avoid the area."

Traffic cameras showed extensive tailbacks to junction 20, Colwyn Bay, from just after 16:00 BST.

Locals have been encouraged to close their windows, with the tunnel expected to be closed in both directions for some time, Traffic Wales confirmed.

It comes just a day after two serious collisions on the M1 left sections of the motorway closed to traffic with extensive delays reported.

This is a developing story.

