Major Margate music festival shut down as man, 21, dies

29 June 2025, 19:41

Margate Drum & Base Festival took place at Dreamland on Saturday. (Credit Image: © Krisztian Elek/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)
Margate Drum & Base Festival took place at Dreamland on Saturday. (Credit Image: © Krisztian Elek/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

A 21-year-old man has died after falling ill at a music festival in Margate, Kent.

An unidentified man was rushed to hospital from Margate Drum & Base Festival at Dreamland on Saturday - with the event then shut down nearly five hours early.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "[We were] made aware of a report that a man in his 20s, who was taken to hospital following a medical incident at Dreamland in Margate on the afternoon of Saturday 28 June 2025, subsequently died.

"Officers are making enquiries into the circumstances of the death which is not believed to be suspicious.

"A report is being prepared for the coroner."

The even was closed down at 5:30pm, with organisers saying "it was just too hot".

The event was due to end at 10:45pm but at about 18:30 BST Dreamland posted on X, saying: "Sorry guys, it was just too hot today, so we had to close early. Get home safely."

In June 2024, 17-year-old Emily Stokes died after taking MDMA at an event in the park.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Kent Police said: "We are aware of a medical incident at Dreamland in Margate, which was hosting an event that has now closed.

"Additional patrols are in the wider area helping to ensure the safety of people leaving the venue."

The drum and bass festival on Saturday was due to feature artists including Andy C, Wilkinson and K Motionz.

