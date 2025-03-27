Major supermarket to let mums and children skip queue for one day only

27 March 2025, 12:57

Mums’ Lanes will be available in all stores nationwide
Mums’ Lanes will be available in all stores nationwide. Picture: Morrisons

By Emma Soteriou

A major supermarket is planning to let mums and children skip the queue for one day only.

The 'Mums' Lane', which will be available in Morrisons stores across the UK to mark Mother's Day, is intended to speed up the shopping trip and make mums feel special.

There will be 497 Mums' Lanes opened for one day only on March 30 - and nearly 50,000 boxes of Guylian chocolates that can be won at the checkouts.

Shop assistants will be there to help with packing bags as well as entertaining children. They will invite them to see how tills are run and ask them to identify different sorts of supermarket products.

The aim is to make the shopping experience as easy and enjoyable as possible for mums and their family, Morrisons have said.

Customers will be able to pick up rewards when buying gifts for their Mums in store too.

Extra points can be redeemed on items including The Best chocolates and fudge and products from the Market Street Cakeshop.

As many as 500 points will be up for grabs for More Card members when buying Giant Cookies.

Gareth Lloyd, Head of Marketing Events at Morrisons, said: "The reality is that many mums still end up doing chores like the weekly shop on Mother's Day – even though it is supposed to be the day that they are spoiled!

"Therefore, we’ve launched Mums' Lanes in stores to give a little something back to all the mums shopping with us on their special day."

