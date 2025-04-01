Major supermarket urgently recalls chocolate bar over fears it contains 'fragments of metal'

Sainsbury's supermarket recalls chocolate bar. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A major supermarket chain has recalled a chocolate bar and warned customers 'not to eat'.

Sainsbury's has urgently recalled its Belgian Milk Chocolate Honeycomb Pretzel 150g bar.

The supermarket chain fear it may contain "fragments of metal".

The urgent recall warns customers "do not eat".

All products with the best before date before the end of April are affected.

The chocolate bar affected by the recall. Picture: Sainsburys

Customers will be granted a full refund after returning the chocolate bar.

A Sainsbury's representative said: "If you have purchased the above product with the affected batch code, please do not consume this product and instead return it to any Sainsbury’s store for a refund."

The supermarket chain assure that no other products have been affected at this time.

For any further information, customers have been asked to contact Sainsbury’s Careline team on 0800 636 262.