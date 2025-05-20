Major UK supermarket supplier that stocks Tesco, Sainsbury's and Aldi 'held to ransom' by hackers

20 May 2025, 11:45 | Updated: 20 May 2025, 12:43

A woman shopping for bargain foods in supermarket UK
A woman shopping for bargain foods in supermarket UK. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A major UK supermarket supplier that stocks Tesco, Sainsbury's and Aldi has been 'held to ransom' by hackers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Peter Green Chilled was hit by the 'cyber incident' on Wednesday evening last week.

The supplier said no orders would be processed on Thursday, although any order prepared on Wednesday would be sent.

Managing director Tom Binks said: "The transport activities of the business have continued unaffected throughout this incident."

It comes after other major retailers, including Marks & Spencer and Co-op, were hit by suspected cyber attacks.

Hackers broke into Co-op's IT network but the retailer reassured customers it took "steps to keep systems safe" and that there "was no evidence that customer data was compromised".

However, the retailer later said it was much worse than first reported and that a large sample of customer data was shared by the hackers.

Read more: Marks & Spencer reveals customer data taken by hackers after cyber attack

Read more: Co-op to re-stock empty shelves as it recovers from major hack

Marks and Spencer, Sheffield.
FMarks and Spencer, Sheffield. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, the hack which caused Marks & Spencer to pause online sales for more than three weeks has been linked to a 'teenage hacking' group, The Telegraph reported.

Staff at a key logistics site were told to stay at home during the disruption, and some stores were left with empty shelves.

The incident, thought to be driven by a ransomware attack, forced some of its internal processes offline.

The hackers reportedly gained entry to M&S through a third party who had access to its systems.

On Wednesday, the retailer is expected to report its financial results for the year to the end of March - including the period before the cyber incident happened.

Chief executive of M&S, Stuart Machin, urged customers to visit its stores.

It's thought that the retailer may have missed out on clothing sales during an extended spell of sunshine in the UK.

The supermarket declined to comment on how the breach happened.

Brighton, May 8th 2025: Recent computer problems have led to supply-chain hold-ups at branches of the Co-Op
Brighton, May 8th 2025: Recent computer problems have led to supply-chain hold-ups at branches of the Co-Op. Picture: Alamy

Cyber security specialist Siân John, CTO at cyber security company NCC Group, told LBC: “As retailers ramp up their own cyber defences, hackers will be looking to capitalise on the chaos to conduct further attacks. One weak spot that so often gets overlooked is the supply chain.

“By infiltrating the logistics firm relied upon by suppliers to major UK supermarkets, cyber criminals are effectively exploiting a back door to unleash widespread disruption.

“This incident is a stark reminder that the cyber threat is not confined to high-profile retailers or major brands - it lurks in the links that connect them.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen was forced into a draw by more than 143,000 people worldwide playing against him in a single, record-setting game.

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen forced into draw while playing 143,000 people simultaneously in 46-day match
Hamzah Adam-Desai won a silver medal at the Chelsea Flower Show for the MS Amlin Peace of Mind Garden

Mental health takes centre stage at the Chelsea Flower Show

Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Tottenham's Son Heung-min are set for the Champions League final

Europa League final: Time, lineups, injuries, TV details

Denzel Washington argues with a photographer upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes.

'STOP IT!': Denzel Washington snapped yelling at photographer on Cannes red carpet

Jurgen Klopp in the stands to watch Red Bull Leipzig - one of the clubs he oversees in his role as global head of football for Red Bull

Jürgen Klopp tipped for shock return to management

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Jack Grealish's future will be decided at the end of the season

Jack Grealish's Man City future will be decided at the end of the season, Pep Guardiola reveals

World News

See more World News

Alessandro Coatti, 38, was found dead two days after he was first reported missing.

London scientist dismembered in Colombia killing was lured to his death in ‘Grindr honeytrap,’ cops fear

41 mins ago

A Palestinian man rescues a premature baby who was next to his mother, who was martyred in an Israeli air strike that targeted their home in Gaza City. Palestine.

'Utterly chilling': 14,000 babies could die in Gaza in next 48 hours if aid does not reach them, UN official says

58 mins ago

Pro-Syrian regime fighters are seen at the Ain al-Fijeh water pumping station, in the countryside of Damascus, on January 29, 2017.

Damascus suffers worst water shortage in years as Syria sees lowest rainfall in almost seven decades

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News