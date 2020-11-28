Man, 23, jailed for rape of 11-year-old girl

28 November 2020, 10:49

James Loveman, 23, has been jailed for 7 years for raping an 11-year-old girl
James Loveman, 23, has been jailed for 7 years for raping an 11-year-old girl. Picture: Dorset Police

A 23-year-old man has been jailed for seven years for the rape and sexual assualt of an 11-year-old girl in an old windmill.

James Loveman, from Portland, Dorset, met his victim and her 14-year-old friend on the night of 30 August last year, and walked with them to the disused windmill.

Once alone with his victim, Loveman launched his attack, sexually assaulting and raping her before riding off on his bicycle.

He was arrested on 7 September after DNA evidence on the girl's clothes matched his.

The victim said the incident had left her terrified and she came forward to report the attack to ensure it wouldn't happen to someone else.

She added that she had been hurt by comments made, including online, which implied that she or her family were in some way at fault for what happened or that she had lied.

She bravely said in an impact statement : “This journey wasn’t easy at all.

“Thank you to the people who helped and supported me through these tough times.

“For everyone else, think twice about what you say because you don’t understand how much it could affect someone.

“A word for people who were in the same position as me, it is never your fault. Speak out and take back your rights.”

  Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour said: “This was a horrific sexual attack of a young victim and I would like to praise the girl involved for the courage she displayed in coming forward and supporting the investigation and trial process.

“I want to thank her and all those involved in the investigation for their assistance in helping to bring James Loveman to justice for his horrific crimes.

“I hope this case demonstrates that we will support victims who report sexual offences and do all we can to identify the culprits and hold them accountable for their actions.”

