Man, 24, drowns in nine inches of water in 'freak paddling pool accident'

10 July 2025, 08:18

Roan Bloore, 24, died in paddling pool accident
Roan Bloore, 24, had been emptying a paddling pool when he drowned in what his father is calling a 'freak accident'. Picture: GoFundMe

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to a young man who died in a freak paddling pool accident during a heatwave.

Roan Bloore, 24, was emptying the pool when he is thought to have passed out.

He was lying in nine inches of water for 10 minutes by the time he was found but tragically could not be saved.

Roan’s father Michael told MailOnline: “I'm ripped to pieces, one of my babies is gone. I had four children and now I have three.”

Roan’s father and his wife, who live in Doncaster, had been on holiday in Devon when they got the devastating phone call from their daughter.

“It's like a nightmare I can't wake up from,” Michael said.

Roan’s sister has set up a GoFundMe to support her parents and to help cover the funeral costs.

Roan's other sister Katie wrote on FaceBook: “R.I.P Roan Bloore I love you more than words can say we will forever miss you big bro hope you have fun up there.

“I would like to thank close family, friends, neighbours, NHS and the police for all that you did to help.

“It comes with so much sadness that our boy Roan Bloore didnt make it, and passed away in the early hours on the 26th June.

“Our hearts are truly broken.

“Again, thank you for all that you did.”

Close friend Natalie Wardle wrote: “I can't believe I'm writing a status like this its still not real but R.I.P to a beautiful person inside and out! 

“No parent should bury there child! Gone far too young!! I love each and each single one of you I'm still in shock! And absolutely devastated.”

Chelsea Marie wrote “my heart breaks for you all”.

Click here to donate to the family’s GoFundMe page.

