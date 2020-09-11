Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after police officer suffers serious burns

Breaking News

11 September 2020, 13:12 | Updated: 11 September 2020, 13:51

The assault happened on Trevenson Road in Newquay - file image
The assault happened on Trevenson Road in Newquay - file image.
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

A police officer has been airlifted to hospital in Cornwall after being attacked and suffering "severe injuries", the force has said.

The officer, who has not been named, is said to have been assaulted while attending a call in Newquay on Friday morning, and later sustained "a number of burns" to his arms and legs.

His injuries have been described as "severe" but not life-threatening.

A 30-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently being held in custody.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said the officer had been responding to a call about a man "behaving aggressively" on Trevenson Road just after 10am.

It added: "Whilst at the scene an officer has been assaulted and sustained a number of burns to his arms and legs – the officer has severe injuries but they are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

"He has been taken to Treliske hospital by air ambulance and his next of kin have been informed.

"A 30-year-old man, from Newquay, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer and remains in police custody at this time.

"Emergency services remain at the scene at this time."

