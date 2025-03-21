Man, 42, found guilty of murder and dismemberment of pensioner whose body parts were dumped across Salford

Marcin Majerkiewicz (left) has been found guilty of the murder of Stuart Everett (right). Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Chris Chambers

A man from Salford has been found guilty of murdering his housemate and then scattering his body parts across Greater Manchester.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, repeatedly hit Stuart Everett with a hammer-like weapon at the home they shared, before dismembering the 67-year-old's body with a hacksaw and travelling by bus to deposit his remains in beauty spots on the city's outskirts.

Mr Everett, originally from Derby and born Roman Ziemacki to Polish parents, and Majerkiewicz, from Poland, lived together with another Polish man, food-processing factory worker Michal Polchowski, in a terrace house in Winton, Salford, Greater Manchester.

A murder investigation was launched after the discovery of a human torso in Kersal Dale nature reserve, Salford, on April 4 last year.

Majerkiewicz was seen on CCTV carrying a heavy bag-for-life which the court heard contained Mr Everett's torso.

He was traced and arrested on board the Number 100 bus after being spotted by plain clothed officers.

Investigations and widespread land searches led detectives to find 27 body parts deposited in six different locations.

Nine packages were found on Chesterfield Close in Winton, some were found wrapped in cling film at Linneyshaw Colliery Wood with others recovered from Boggart Hole Clough and Blackleach Reservoir.

Marcin Majerkiewicz seen being arrested in GMP footage

Forensic scientist Simon Telford told the trial the only site of "substantial" blood-staining at the house was on the carpet in the middle bedroom, belonging to Majerkiewicz.

In the room, a rectangular piece of carpet, measuring 91cm by 21cm, had been cut out and replaced with another piece of carpet.

Traces of blood were found under the floorboards and on a chest of drawers, while the missing piece of carpet was found in the skip outside.

Home Office pathologist Dr Philip Lumb said his post-mortem examination of the remains of Stuart Everett showed severe injuries to his head and skull.

He said: "We have a number of blunt force impacts to the head which has caused severe fatal injuries.

"It's shelved inside of the skull, collapsed in. Something blunt has punched a hole in the skull."

Stuart Everett was bludgeoned with a hammer-type weapon . Picture: GMP

Dr Lumb was also asked about what had been used to dismember the body.

He said: "Tool-marker analysis and the findings was, this was most likely a hacksaw to cut through the bone. The bone appears to have been sawn by a serrated edge."

Speaking anonymously, a local resident told LBC: "I was a taxi driver and used to pick Stuart up, and always found him to failry pleasant and chatty. It's absolutely horrible how anyone can do that to another human being.

He added: "I walked past and there was a skip outside, and I thought 'that's unusual - I wonder what's going in there', and then the following day there was a massive police presence and through the rumour mill we heard someone had been killed there. Rumour had it he was dragging a suitcase around with him using public transport to dispose of the remains."

Another neighbour told LBC: "It was quite a sad time really. The house has been re-done up now and there are people living there. I'm not sure I could have done that knowing someone had been murdered there, but at the end of the day, a home is a home isn't it."

The prospect of living in a house where such a brutal murder had taken place may put some people off moving in, but the new tenant at the house has told LBC: "I know the background. We are doing fine, it's really fine, the area is really good, people are really helpful, we're not facing any kind of problem.

"It's just a house, it's completely normal to have some incidents. Sometimes it happens. I think every house has some history, it's completely fine. We are not having any issues, the road is really helpful, the house is also good.

"The landlord is really good, he told me everything about the incident which happened before, but it's in the past, so it's really fine."