Man, 50, dies and others seriously injured following five-vehicle collision on the M1

A man in his 50s has died following a collision on the M1. Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

A 50-year-old man has died and others have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a five-vehicle collision on the M1.

The collision took place on the Nuthall Interchange junction of the motorway on Friday evening and reopened on Saturday morning.

The 50-year-old man died at the scene of the collision.

The northbound and southbound junctions were closed whilst emergency services supported those involved and carried out investigations.

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dash-cam footage, to get in touch with them.

Investigation Officer Sophie Law, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This was a tragic incident and we have specialist officers supporting the man’s family at this incredibly sad time.

"Our investigation continues and we ask anyone who saw the collision or who has any information that could help to contact us as soon as possible.

"We'd be keen to hear from people driving in the area around the time it happened who may have dash-cam footage.

"I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public who were on scene at the time of the incident and went out of their way to heroically help people involved in the collision.

"We know that this caused a significant backlog of traffic on the M1, so we appreciate the patience of those who were caught in it as officers worked."

Any witnesses who have not yet provided information are urged to call 101 quoting incident number 698 of 11 July.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.