One man confirmed dead following Nottinghamshire house explosion - as street remains cordoned off

13 April 2025, 12:28 | Updated: 13 April 2025, 12:38

Emergency services at the scene on John Street in Worksop, after a major incident has been declared and homes evacuated following an explosion at a terraced property in Nottinghamshire. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025.
Emergency services at the scene on John Street in Worksop, after a major incident has been declared and homes evacuated following an explosion at a terraced property in Nottinghamshire. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man in his 50s has been confirmed dead after an explosion ripped through a home in Nottinghamshire overnight, reducing much of the building to rubble.

Police confirmed the body of a man, aged in his 50s, was discovered in the rubble.

Despite the best efforts of the responding emergency services, he died at the scene, Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed.

The incident, which took place in Worksop, saw emergency services called to John Street at 7.39pm on Saturday following a large explosion inside a house.

Neighbouring properties were also damaged in the blast.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed the terraced property had been “partially destroyed” and adjoining homes had also been damaged.

The public has been advised to avoid the area.

The scene on John Street in Worksop, after a major incident has been declared and homes evacuated following an explosion at a terraced property in Nottinghamshire. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025.
The scene on John Street in Worksop, after a major incident has been declared and homes evacuated following an explosion at a terraced property in Nottinghamshire. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Chief Inspector Clive Collings, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is an extremely serious incident that has led to a man’s untimely death.

“The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I have no doubt that this incident will have come as a shock to the community in Worksop.

”Multiple residents from in and around John Street were evacuated as emergency services worked at the scene."

"Relatives are being supported by our colleagues from Nottinghamshire County Council.

"An investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of the explosion and anyone who may have been in the area at the time is now accounted for.

Firefighters remained at the scene in Worksop on Sunday morning as emergency services attempted to account for all local residents.

Chief Inspector Clive Collings added: “It is likely that the cordon and road closures will remain in place for some time as we carry out our investigations.

“I would also like to acknowledge the cooperation of local residents and thank them for their patience.

“Officers will remain in the area to carry out enquiries relating to the investigation and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with an on-duty officer.“It is an offence to fly a drone over or near to an ongoing emergency response without permission and I would ask that people refrain from doing that.

“I would also like to thank all partners, including our emergency services colleagues at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service, who have worked throughout the night in response to this incident.

”Anyone who has any additional information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 612 of 12 April 2025.

Multiple houses in and around John Street were evacuated as emergency crews work to account for all local residents.

Several nearby roads have been closed and people are advised to avoid the area.

On X, formerly Twitter, one person asked at around 8.06pm: “Did anyone else hear a loud bang /explosion sound in Worksop North Nottingham around 30 minutes ago?”

A Facebook user posted at about 8.10pm: “I was driving back from Mass this evening, just turned into Gladstone Street from Gateford Road, when there was a terrific bang, like a very loud firework! I thought the back end had blown off my car.

“A house in John Street has had, presumably, a gas explosion!”

