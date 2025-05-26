Man, 60, dies after entering sea to help children in 'distress' near Skegness

26 May 2025, 13:36

Skegness (FILE)
Skegness (FILE). Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A 60-year-old man has died after trying to help two children who appeared to be in distress in the sea near Skegness.

The man entered the water shortly after 4pm on Sunday near the Promenade in Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, police said.

Emergency services were called, but the man got into difficulty and died at the scene.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this very sad time.”An air ambulance, coastguard, and RNLI were deployed in response to the incident.

Skegness, UK (FILE)
Skegness, UK (FILE). Picture: Alamy

An RNLI spokesperson confirmed an RNLI lifeboat from Skegness launched to the incident off Ingoldmells Beach.

No further information has been released about the children involved.

It comes just days after a four-year-old British boy died after being pulled from a hotel pool in Tenerife.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in San Miguel de Abona in Tenerife.

Emergency services responded to reports that a child had gone into cardiac arrest shortly before 5pm (local time).

The boy was pulled from the pool by a lifeguard but was unresponsive, according to Spanish outlet Telecinco.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British child who has died in Spain, and are in touch with the local authorities.”

