Man admits leaving girl, 15, to die on a hill after getting her drunk

Mhari O'Neill, 15, died in Edinburgh in December 2018. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A man has admitted killing a 15-year-old girl by getting her drunk and leaving her on a hill to die so he could catch the last train home, after engaging in sexual activity with her.

Mhari O'Neill was found dead by a dog walker the morning after 7 December 2018 after drinking alcohol with Ewan Fulton, then 18, at Calton Hill in Edinburgh.

The High Court was told he had bought vodka and cigarettes for them both, before leaving her in a state of partial undress and unable to seek help as he wanted to get to Waverley train station before the last service home.

The following day he text her asking: "Are you alive?" and added he was "freaking out" because she had not been in contact.

A post-mortem found the likely cause of her death was hypothermia with intoxication playing a role.

Alex Prentice QC, advocate depute, said "love bites" were discovered on the body of the deceased, with Fulton admitting to repeatedly biting her breasts and compressing her neck.

She was found to have "blunt force" injuries which did not contribute to her death and may have been caused by her stumbling.

A post-mortem found the likely cause of her death was hypothermia with intoxication playing a role. Picture: PA

Fulton admitted culpably and recklessly putting her at risk of death by giving her the alcohol to an extent she became unable to look after herself. Picture: PA

Fulton, now 20, pled guilty to the offence at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday, while a number of not guilty pleas: including unrelated sexual assault and assault incidents, were accepted by the Crown.

Fulton admitted culpably and recklessly putting her at risk of death by giving her the alcohol to an extent she became unable to look after herself.

The charge states he did so with "utter disregard" for the consequences in which she died there and he "did kill her".

The court was told he did not seek assistance and abandoned her in a remote location.

Mr Prentice told the court Fulton had carried out internet searches about suicidal thoughts following the incident.

Shelagh McCall QC, representing Fulton, said backgrounds reports would be needed before a sentence could be imposed.

Detective Inspector Susan Balfour, from the Major Investigation Team, said: "This has been a distressing time for Mhari's family and our thoughts remain with them and her friends.

"We welcome the conviction of Ewan Fulton and hope it brings some comfort to Mhari's loved ones."

Judge Norman McFadyen adjourned sentencing until June 17 and Fulton was remanded in custody.