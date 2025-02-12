Man arrested after 36-hour 'bomb hoax' stand-off with armed police at Sheffield apartment block

A large police presence remains in place. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

A man has been arrested after a 'bomb hoax' stand-off with armed police in Sheffield that lasted well over 24 hours.

Officers were called at around 7pm on Monday to a building in Broad Street, which led to nearby properties being evacuated.

They responded to reports of an armed man in an apartment building.

A 47-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of a firearm, threats to kill and communicate with a bomb hoax.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We would like to thank those who have been affected for their continued support while emergency services conduct their work."

Roads remain closed amid the incident. Picture: LBC

Police posted an update on Wednesday morning saying road closures on the Sheffield Parkway between Park Square and Derek Dooley Way have been removed and public transport has resumed as normal.

A statement from earlier on Wednesday read: "Our officers remain on scene at an incident in Broad Street in Sheffield, but we are now in a position to reduce the cordon to our work and re-open major roads.

"Although roads have re-opened, our work to negotiate with the man continues.

"Officers continue to work with residents to ensure that any pets within the building are cared for and reunited where possible.

"We continue to thank you for your on-going support and co-operation during this challenging time."

An earlier police statement said the man was "alleged to be in possession of weapons and pose a risk to himself".