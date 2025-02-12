Man arrested after 36-hour 'bomb hoax' stand-off with armed police at Sheffield apartment block

12 February 2025, 09:52 | Updated: 12 February 2025, 10:05

A large police presence remains in place
A large police presence remains in place. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

A man has been arrested after a 'bomb hoax' stand-off with armed police in Sheffield that lasted well over 24 hours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers were called at around 7pm on Monday to a building in Broad Street, which led to nearby properties being evacuated.

They responded to reports of an armed man in an apartment building.

A 47-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of a firearm, threats to kill and communicate with a bomb hoax.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We would like to thank those who have been affected for their continued support while emergency services conduct their work."

Read more: Pilot dies as Motley Crue frontman's jet crashes into plane at Arizona airport

Read more: Teacher admits to stabbing seven-year-old girl to death at school

Roads remain closed amid the incident.
Roads remain closed amid the incident. Picture: LBC

Police posted an update on Wednesday morning saying road closures on the Sheffield Parkway between Park Square and Derek Dooley Way have been removed and public transport has resumed as normal.

A statement from earlier on Wednesday read: "Our officers remain on scene at an incident in Broad Street in Sheffield, but we are now in a position to reduce the cordon to our work and re-open major roads.

"Although roads have re-opened, our work to negotiate with the man continues.

"Officers continue to work with residents to ensure that any pets within the building are cared for and reunited where possible.

"We continue to thank you for your on-going support and co-operation during this challenging time."

An earlier police statement said the man was "alleged to be in possession of weapons and pose a risk to himself".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hanukkah Celebration.

Antisemitic incidents have doubled since October 7 attack, says charity protecting British Jews
The Vivienne at RuPaul's Los Angeles DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner The Vivienne found dead in bathroom aged just 32, inquest hears

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Margarita Forés has died at the age of 65

Celebrity chef Margarita Fores 'found dead in Hong Kong hotel room' aged 65

Titan submersible.

Listen to eerie recording revealing Titan submersible's last moments

Jaysley Beck, 19, was found dead at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire after complaining about her "psychotic and possessive" boss.

Soldier, 19, found dead in her room alleged senior officer 'pinned her down and tried to kiss' her months before her death
The Grenfell Tower process was carried out "properly," says the building safety minister

Grenfell Tower decision was taken 'properly,' says building safety minister

World News

See more World News

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files

5 hours ago

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Post-mortem results reveal fatal injuries of British couple found dead at home in rural French village

19 hours ago

Luis Rubiales is on trial in Madrid accused of sexual assault for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips

Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales 'absolutely sure' kiss with Jenni Hermoso after World Cup win was consensual

20 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News